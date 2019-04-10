4 key things that came out of the meeting between Singapore’s PM Lee and Malaysia’s PM Mahathir

According to a statement from the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office, the two PMs discussed “issues of mutual concern” between the neighbouring countries. The Straits Times

On Tuesday (April 10), Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad met in Putrajaya for the ninth Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat.

Here’s four key things you should know about their discussion:

#1: Negotiations will start over maritime boundaries

Both countries will set up a joint committee by next month to resolve disputes over the Johor Bahru Port Limits off Tanjung Piai and Singapore Port Limits off Tuas. The committee will be chaired by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

Both countries are also looking to precisely define their official maritime boundaries in accordance with a Territorial Waters Agreement signed in 1995.

This will also help resolve outstanding claims for South Ledge, which falls in “overlapping territorial waters” between Singapore’s Pedra Branca and Malaysia’s Middle Rocks, according to the International Court of Justice.

#2: Both countries will work to reduce congestion on the Causeway and Tuas Second Link

Both leaders agreed to explore initiatives such as the use of new technology to improve security and efficiency at immigration checkpoints on the two major roads.

The countries also agreed to finalise the terms of the suspension of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project, which would have linked Woodlands with Johor Bahru by MRT.

#3: Both sides are considering arbitration to solve disputes on the water price

The two leaders “noted the differing positions of both sides on the right to review the price of water under the 1962 Agreement,” and agreed to discussions between their respective Attorneys-General on the topic to reach an “amicable” solution.

They added that arbitration – if mutually-agreed upon – was a possible dispute resolution method.

Both sides are also considering schemes to increase the yield and safeguard the water quality of the Johor River.

#4: There might be an eSports exchange programme in the future

Both leaders said they welcomed potential cooperation in the areas of youth and sports, especially eSports, and were considering the feasibility of eSports development through volunteerism, leadership and exchange programmes.

