4 more medallions launched to commemorate the Istana’s 150th anniversary: What they look like

The four-in-one medallion set costs S$438 (US$319.31). The Singapore Mint

Missed out on the first series of the Istana-themed medallions? Here’s your second chance.

To mark the 150th anniversary of the Istana – meaning “palace” in Malay – the second issue of the Istana Souvenir Series was unvelied on Sunday (July 28), The Singapore Mint announced on its official website.

The first issue was launched earlier this year in February, and featured five buildings within the Istana, the official residence of the President.

This time, the Flora And Fauna of Istana medallion series – launched by President Halimah Yacob at the National Day Istana Open house – features a diversity of birds, plants, fruits and spices against backgrounds of the Istana’s compound.

President Halimah Yacob said in a statement: “The Istana grounds have always been a sanctuary for birds, horticulture and various other forms of wildlife.”

“As we commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Istana, this second Souvenir Series pays tribute to the important role of the Istana in maintaining and promoting our rich biodiversity,” she added.

Here’s a closer look at the four designs:

The first of the four designs features Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim, with a black-naped oriole perched on tree branches with an orchid nursery in the background.

Another design features a pair of mute swans swimming among water lilies in the swan pool, the largest pond within the Istana.

Meanwhile, the third design features an oriental pied hornbill and two spices – nutmeg and torch ginger – while the last design shows a barn owl and two fruits, rambutan and jackfruit.

The reverse side of all four designs will feature the Istana’s official logo with nutmeg-inspired motifs, The Singapore Mint said.

The four-in-one medallion set, which you can buy from any of The Singapore Mint’s retail shops or online on its website, costs S$438 (US$319.31).

Only the medallions featuring the Vanda Miss Joaquim and the swans can be bought individually, with each one costing S$110.

A NETS Flashpay card with a similar design was also launched, and will cost S$20 to own, The Singapore Mint said.

The Singapore Mint

Read also: