4 police officers are dead after a knife attack at the Paris police headquarters

Four police officers are dead after a knife attack at the headquarters of the Paris police.

A 45-year-old man attacked officers outside the Directorate of Intelligence of the Prefecture of Police (DRPP) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, French police union official Loic Travers said.

The 45-year-old attacker was shot dead by police, reports say.

At around 1 p.m. local time (7.00 a.m. ET) a man attacked officers at the Directorate of Intelligence of the Prefecture of Police (DRPP) near Notre Dame cathedral, French newspaper Le Parisien reported.

French police union official Loic Travers confirmed four officers were killed and told The Associated Press the attack began in an office and continued outside.

The 45-year-old attacker worked in the building as an administrative officer for the DRPP, according to Le Figaro, which cited law enforcement sources.

No motive has yet been given for the attack, but a source told the Libération newspaper that: “Investigators are exploring the trail of personal conflict.”

Le Figaro reported that the assailant was shot dead by officers, and that he was “carrying a disability.”

The scene is currently being attended by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the Libération newspaper reported.