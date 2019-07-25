4 teens charged with hate crime over attack on London bus which left same-sex couple bleeding after refusing to kiss for strangers’ entertainment

- source
- Sam Webb/Melania Geymonat
- Four teenagers have been charged with attacking a same-sex couple on a London bus.
- An unnamed 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old – all male – were charged under anti-hate-crime laws on Thursday, London’s Metropolitan Police said.
- Melania Geymonat, 28, a Ryanair flight attendant, and Chris, her American partner, described being heckled by a gang on a double-decker bus around 2:30 a.m. on May 30, robbed, and then beaten.
- Geymonat said the gang made crude sexual gestures, and when she and her girlfriend refused to kiss, the men punched them in the face.
- The four will appear at a London youth court on August 21.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Four men have been charged with hate crimes over an attack on a same-sex couple riding a London bus late at night, who say they were beaten after refusing to kiss after their attackers demanded it.
On May 30, Melania Geymonat, 28, a flight attendant for Ryanair, and Chris, her American girlfriend, were heading home from an evening out when they were attacked by four young men. Their story was a viral sensation, and drew criticism from across Britain, including condemnation from then-Prime Minister Theresa May.
Geymonat, from Uruguay, said a group of men in the seats behind them noticed that they were a couple and demanded they kiss. When they refused, she said, the group beat and robbed them.
- source
- Sam Webb/Melania Geymonat
London’s Metropolitan Police detailed the charges in an emailed press released on Thursday, but did not name the accused.
The charges in full were:
A 16-year-old charged with theft, handling stolen goods, and an aggravated hate crime.
A second 16-year-old charged with possession of cannabis and an aggravated hate crime.
A 17-year-old charged with committing an aggravated hate crime.
A 15-year-old charged with handling stolen goods and committing an aggravated hate crime.
The four are due to appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on August 21, police said.