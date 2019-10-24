4 years after losing top spot, Singapore remains 2nd on ranking of world’s easiest place to do business

The republic was narrowly beaten by 0.4 rank points. Pixabay

Singapore is again in second best place on a World Bank ranking for the world’s easiest places to do business, having lost to New Zealand for the fourth year running.

The republic – which held top spot from 2013 to 2016 – came in ahead of Hong Kong, Denmark and Korea, with the US, Georgia, UK, Norway, and Sweden rounding out the top 10 spots.

Five Asian economies made it in the top 15: Singapore (2nd), Hong Kong (3rd), Korea (5th), Malaysia (12th) and Taiwan (15th). Doing Business 2020

The ranking, published on Thursday (Oct 24) in the Doing Business 2020 report, assessed economies on areas including property registration and insolvency procedures.

Last year, Singapore scored highly on the ease of starting a business, which only needed 1.5 days and two procedures.

This year, it made dealing with construction permits easier by streamlining the process, improving public access to soil information, and improving its approach to inspections, the report noted.

According to the World Bank, Singapore companies also spent the least number of hours in the world paying taxes: 49 hours a year, compared to 696 hours among the worst-performing countries.

The republic also spent the least hours enforcing contracts: 120 days a year, compared to 1,340 days among the worst-performers.

The report added that China (31st place) was among the top 10 most-improved for ease of doing business, and had established eight reforms in areas like cross-border trading, minority investor protection and electricity access.

