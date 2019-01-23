A big portion of Trump’s base is breaking from him and wants to end the shutdown without a border wall, new poll shows

42% of conservatives Americans want President Donald Trump to reopen the government without securing funding for a wall on the US-Mexico border, a new INSIDER poll found.

A majority of Americans – 52% – blame Trump for the partial government shutdown, while just 17% blame House Democrats.

This comes on the 33rd day of the shutdown, which has left 800,000 federal workers without pay and Trump’s disapproval ratings at record highs.

The majority of Americans, and about 42% of conservatives, want President Donald Trump to sign a bill that would reopen the government without funding for a border wall, according to a new INSIDER poll.

The survey also found that 52% of Americans blame Trump for the partial federal government shutdown, which is now on its 33rd day, while just 17% blame House Democrats.

This comes as Trump’s disapproval ratings have reached new highs.

For INSIDER’s poll, we told respondents about two bills under consideration in the Senate that will be voted on this Thursday, one that “is backed by President Trump and includes $5.7 billion for a border wall,” and the other, which “would simply extend funding for shuttered agencies through Feb. 8.”

We then asked, “Analysts say the wall bill will most likely fail. In the event the second passes, would you approve of the President signing it to reopen the government?”

Nearly 42% of those who identified as somewhat or very conservative approved of Trump temporarily reopening the government. Nearly 70% of those who identified as somewhat or very liberal said the same.

In our poll, 25% of people identified as very or somewhat conservative, 27% as very or somewhat liberal, and 47% identified as as either slightly conservative or liberal, or neither.

The president first forced the government into a partial shutdown in December after suddenly changing his mind on a clean funding bill that did not include money for his long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border. He has since remained staunchly opposed to compromising on his demand for $5.7 billion to fund a US-Mexico border wall.

Other recent polling has similarly found that most Americans are fed up with the president’s hardline tactics on the issue.

A new CBS poll found that 70% of Americans don’t think the fight over the wall is worth a government shutdown, which they believe is hurting the country. That poll also found that 43% of Republican voters are opposed to keeping the government closed over the wall.

And a new Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 54% of Americans blame Trump and the GOP for the shutdown and that the president’s disapproval rating has reached an all-time high of 57%, while his approval rating is at 40%.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,095 completed respondents January 15-16, margin of error plus or minus 3.11 percentage points with 95% confidence level. Total 1,175 completed respondents January 22-23, margin of error plus or minus 3.00 percentage points with 95% confidence level.

Bob Bryan contributed to this report.