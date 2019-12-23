The brother of a 49ers quarterback was killed in a double murder outside a Nashville bar

caption San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. source Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback CJ Beathard, died in a fatal stabbing outside a Nashville bar early Saturday morning.

Police said Beathard and two others were stabbed during a fight over “an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman,” according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III died from their injuries, and the third stabbing victim has been released from the hospital.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said they are looking to question Michael Mosley, 23, over the stabbing.

The younger brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback CJ Beathard was killed in a stabbing outside a Nashville bar early Saturday morning.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and two other men were stabbed after several people got into a fight over “an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman” outside The Dogwood bar in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, police told CBS affiliate WTVF.

Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III died from their injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The third man has been released from the hospital.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department issued a statement on Sunday, in which they identified a person of interest in connection to the murders. They said that detectives were looking for Michael Mosley, 23, for questioning.

“The 49ers family was shocked and and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton,” the 49ers said in a statement to CBS News. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton.”

CJ Beathard, 26, is the backup quarterback for the 49ers. He missed Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and flew home to Nashville to be with his family.

In a family statement sent to the Tennessean by Beathard’s parents, Casey and Susan Beathard, the family called Clayton an “amazing, big and soft hearted human being with an undeniable love for the lord.”

“He had his family’s, friends’ and teammates’ backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated ‘wrong,'” the said. “Yes, he was stubborn sometimes but mostly because his beliefs were strong. He lived a full life except for the chance at being the incredible father I knew he would have been. He loved kids, underdogs and the less fortunate. His little sister was his world and his love and pride for his older brothers was off the charts. He will be missed. That is an understatement. Nobody’s light shined like his when he smiled.”

Beathard’s grandfather is Bobby Beathard, a former NFL executive and a hall of famer. His father Casey is a Grammy-Nominated songwriter.

Head coach fo the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, spoke to his team about Clay Beathard’s death after their victory over the LA Rams Saturday night.

“I spent an hour with [CJ] last night and he was exactly like any one of us would have been: distraught. Struggling to talk,” Shanahan told the team, according to ESPN. “But he barely could talk and the last thing he said to me when I walked out the door, he stopped me and he just goes, ‘you make sure the guys go win this game.’ And I didn’t want to say that at the beginning because this game doesn’t mean anything compared to his brother. We all know that.”