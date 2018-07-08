What it’s like watching Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ in a theater where the seats move and water is sprayed in your face

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

Marvel’s latest movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” is already entertaining on its own. But add in moving seats and water being sprayed at you, and it basically becomes a theme park ride.

That’s the gist of 4DX, a movie-viewing experience that’s not just 3D. The seats move during action sequences, water hits you in the face if characters in the movie go under water, scents are released throughout the theater to emulate smells in the movie, and so on. It pretty much tries to replicate the environment in the movie, and while it obviously can’t do that too closely without getting dangerous, it’s something worth trying.

I got to experience “Ant-Man and the Wasp” this way Thursday night at Regal Union Square Stadium 14 in New York. The movie was in 3D during my viewing, which, on top of 4DX, really put me in the movie in a way I hadn’t experienced before.

Of course, there’s the money factor. But if you’re willing to shell out around $30 a ticket, 4DX is something I recommend moviegoers experience at least once.

Even Ant-Man himself Paul Rudd recommends it.

I took some photos before my viewing of the movie to give readers a better look at what they can look forward to:

Before walking into the theater, there’s this outside the door. I experienced all of these at least once during “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (except I think fog and lightning, although there were some trippy light-effects).

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

There’s also this pretty intimidating warning outside the door, which should honestly precede any movie theater — no children under four years old sounds great, 4DX or not.

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

At first glance, it looks like a regular theater (this photo was taken from higher seats, so don’t worry, they’re not all that close to the screen).

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

These are the seats (yes, they’re comfy, but no, they don’t recline).

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

Upon closer inspection, you start to notice the differences.

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

For starters, there’s a “water on” and “water off” option. So if you don’t want to experience the water, you can turn it off. I recommend it, though: it’s not as much as some may expect/want, but it’s enough to get the effect and you won’t walk out of the theater soaked.

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

There’s this in front of you, which I honestly thought would come down across your knees when the movie started, like a theme park ride would lock you in. Spoiler: It’s not THAT intense, and this, somewhat disappointingly, doesn’t come down (it’s where some of the effects like water are released from). Air to emulate wind is released from the back of your chair, too.

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

Off-topic, slightly: I found this convenient Snapchat filter before the movie started, just in case I forgot what I was about to watch.

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

And then the trailers started. One movie previewed that would probably be perfect for 4DX was Jason Statham’s upcoming giant shark movie, “The Meg.” Jason Statham! A giant shark! 4DX! The marketing campaign writes itself.

source Warner Bros.

The audience is then treated to an introduction to 4DX, which is kind of misleading (I never threw my arms up in the air like a roller coaster, but if that’s your style, go for it).

source Travis Clark/Business Insider

And then the movie finally started, and it was a blast. Maybe my opinion is skewed slightly because of the 4DX, but it really is a fun experience. I recommend seeing the movie with a packed theater, and luckily, my 4DX theater had a good crowd that seemed really into it, which made the whole experience even better.

source Marvel Studios

Here were some of my favorite, spoiler-free sequences in 4DX: The car-chase that’s been heavily teased in the trailers is a great time. The seats move more than usual, air hits your face as if you’re in the car, etc. And when Ant-Man emerges from the water and towers over a boat, also teased in the trailers, is fun, too. Water is sprayed on you and I even felt it dripping from above. There’s also a bit involving a “truth-serum” and you can smell something in the theater as it’s injected into a character.