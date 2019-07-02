17 Fourth of July mattress sales from Casper, Leesa, Purple, and more — some include freebies like pillows and sheets

By
Connie Chen, Business Insider US
-

source
Leesa

Mattress companies like Casper, Leesa, Helix, and more are pulling out the stops this holiday to give you hundreds of dollars off popular mattresses, along with freebies like sheets, pillows, and shipping.

Now is probably the last time to save this big on a mattress until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we’re showing you where to shop to take advantage of great deals. We’ve vetted many of the mattresses (and pillows and sheets) on the list ourselves and included links to those reviews for your reference.

Leesa

Shop Leesa’s Fourth of July sale here

Take 18% off your entire order, plus get two free pillows when your order includes a mattress.

Casper

Shop Casper’s Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, take 10% off any order with a mattress with code “STRIPES” at checkout.

Helix

Shop Helix’s Fourth of July sale here

Take $100 off + two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600+ with code “FOURTH100“.

Take $150 off + two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250+ with code “FOURTH150“.

Take $200 off + two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750+ with code “FOURTH200“.

Bear

Shop Bear’s Fourth of July sale here

Get 20% off sitewide and two free Cloud Pillows with your mattress purchase when the code “JULY20” is applied at checkout.

Purple

Shop Purple’s Fourth of July sale here

Save 10% on any order with a mattress while supplies last.

Boll & Branch

Shop Boll & Branch’s Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 7, save 20% on the Boll & Branch Mattress and all other bedding products.

Tuft & Needle

Shop Tuft & Needle’s Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 7, take $150 any Mint Mattress and get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

Nectar Sleep

Take $125 off and get two free pillows when you purchase a mattress.

Eight

Shop Eight’s Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 8, get a free weighted Gravity Blanket (valued at $300) with the purchase of any Pod mattress.

Avocado

Shop Avocado’s Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 8:

Take $175 off mattresses with code “ORGANIC175” and an additional $50 off for verified military and veterans.

Tale $150 off a mattress + bed frame combo with code “BED150“.

Get 2 free pillows with a mattress purchase with code “2FREEPILLOWS“.

Layla

Shop Layla’s Fourth of July sale here

Save $125 on a Layla mattress and get two free pillows.

DreamCloud

Shop Dreamcloud’s Fourth of July sale here

For a limited time, take $200 off the Dreamcloud mattress.

PlushBeds

Shop PlushBeds’ Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 4, take $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses and get $450 worth of free bedding.

Brooklyn Bedding

Shop Brooklyn Bedding’s Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 4, take 25% off sitewide with the code “INDEPENDENCE25” at checkout.

Eco Terra

Shop Eco Terra’s Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 4, save $150 on all natural mattresses with the code “USA150” at checkout.

Tempur-Pedic

Shop Tempur-Pedic’s Fourth of July sale here

Save $500 on any TEMPUR-breeze mattress.

Allswell

Shop Allswell’s Fourth of July sale here

Now through July 6, save 15% on mattresses and bedding with the promo code “FIREWORKS” at checkout.