17 Fourth of July mattress sales from Casper, Leesa, Purple, and more — some include freebies like pillows and sheets

These Fourth of July mattress sales include hundreds of dollars off the best mattresses from online startups and popular brands.

On top of that, some of these mattresses come with freebies like pillows, weighted blankets, and sheets.

Below, you’ll find 17 companies holding sales, along with links to our reviews of their mattresses where applicable.

Mattress companies like Casper, Leesa, Helix, and more are pulling out the stops this holiday to give you hundreds of dollars off popular mattresses, along with freebies like sheets, pillows, and shipping.

Now is probably the last time to save this big on a mattress until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we’re showing you where to shop to take advantage of great deals. We’ve vetted many of the mattresses (and pillows and sheets) on the list ourselves and included links to those reviews for your reference.

Leesa

source Leesa

Take 18% off your entire order, plus get two free pillows when your order includes a mattress.

Casper

source Casper

Now through July 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, take 10% off any order with a mattress with code “STRIPES” at checkout.

Helix

source Helix Sleep

Take $100 off + two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600+ with code “FOURTH100“.

Take $150 off + two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250+ with code “FOURTH150“.

Take $200 off + two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750+ with code “FOURTH200“.

Bear

source Bear Mattress

Get 20% off sitewide and two free Cloud Pillows with your mattress purchase when the code “JULY20” is applied at checkout.

Purple

source Purple

Save 10% on any order with a mattress while supplies last.

Boll & Branch

source Boll & Branch

Now through July 7, save 20% on the Boll & Branch Mattress and all other bedding products.

Tuft & Needle

source Tuft & Needle

Now through July 7, take $150 any Mint Mattress and get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

Nectar Sleep

source Nectar Instagram

Take $125 off and get two free pillows when you purchase a mattress.

Eight

source Eight Sleep

Now through July 8, get a free weighted Gravity Blanket (valued at $300) with the purchase of any Pod mattress.

Avocado

source Avocado

Now through July 8:

Take $175 off mattresses with code “ORGANIC175” and an additional $50 off for verified military and veterans.

Tale $150 off a mattress + bed frame combo with code “BED150“.

Get 2 free pillows with a mattress purchase with code “2FREEPILLOWS“.

Layla

source Layla

Save $125 on a Layla mattress and get two free pillows.

DreamCloud

source DreamCloud

For a limited time, take $200 off the Dreamcloud mattress.

PlushBeds

source PlushBeds

Now through July 4, take $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses and get $450 worth of free bedding.

Brooklyn Bedding

source Brooklyn Bedding

Now through July 4, take 25% off sitewide with the code “INDEPENDENCE25” at checkout.

Eco Terra

source Eco Terra

Now through July 4, save $150 on all natural mattresses with the code “USA150” at checkout.

Tempur-Pedic

source Tempur-Pedic

Save $500 on any TEMPUR-breeze mattress.

Allswell

source Allswell

Now through July 6, save 15% on mattresses and bedding with the promo code “FIREWORKS” at checkout.