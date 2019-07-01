All the best Fourth of July sales we know of so far — on mattresses, appliances, clothes, and more

source Old Navy

While most of us celebrate Independence Day on July 4 with fireworks and barbecues, retailers are celebrating with big sales.

We rounded up all the best sales happening now. From clothes to tech, you’ll find the best deals below – and we’ll keep updating the list as we find out more deals.

Since the Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week this year, you can expect most sales to be extended through the weekend.

Prime Day 2019 will be upon us soon (June 15-16), but in the meantime, there are still plenty of great sales and deals to take advantage of. The Fourth of July is often celebrated with trips to the beach, barbecues or picnics, and nighttime fireworks, but shopping has also become a highlight of the holiday.

If there’s anything that you might need or want – clothes, shoes, appliances, mattresses, computers, electronics, or really anything else – you’ll definitely want to check out the deals happening throughout the weekend.

To make sure you don’t miss out on all the festivities by spending too much time shopping, we rounded up all of the best Fourth of July sales going on. We’ve also broken down the list into categories, so you’ll easily find what you’re looking for.

Since July 4 falls in the middle of the week this year, you can expect most sales to be extended through the weekend. Bookmark this post and check back over the next few days, as we’ll be continuously updating it with new deals.

To potentially save more this Fourth of July, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.

Mattresses and bedding

source Leesa

Allswell: 15% off mattresses and bedding with code FIREWORKS through July 6.

Avocado Green Mattress: Through July 8, take $175 off mattresses with code ORGANIC175 and an additional $50 off for verified military and veterans; $150 off a mattress + bed frame combo with code BED150; 2 free pillows with a mattress purchase with code 2FREEPILLOWS

Bear: Save 20% and get two free cloud pillows

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide with code INDEPENDENCE25 through July 4

Casper: Get $200 off with the code INSIDER

DreamCloud: Get $200 off any mattress by entering your emails address for a promo code

Eco Terra: $150 off all mattresses with the code USA150

Eight: Get $300 off The Pod + free in-home professional setup or a free Gravity blanket (valued at $300) through July 8

Helix: Through July 12, take $100 off + 2 free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase with code FOURTH100, $150 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250+ with code FOURTH150, $200 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750+ with code FOURTH200

Layla: $125 off a Layla mattress + 2 free pillows through July 5

Leesa: Get 18% off mattresses + 2 free pillows

Mattress Firm: Save up to $400 on best-selling mattress brands; free adjustable base with orders of $599+ with code FREEDOM

Nectar: $125 off + 2 free pillows when you purchase a mattress through July 7

PlushBeds: $1,200 off all organic latex mattresses + $450 in free bedding through July 4

Purple: Get 10% all mattress orders through July 4

Tempur-Pedic: Save $500 on any size TEMPUR-breeze mattress and get a $300 instant gift with a select mattress set purchase

Tuft & Needle: $150 off the Mint Mattress + 2 free pillows through July 7

Clothing, shoes, and accessories

source Bonobos

Andrew Marc: Save an extra 20% sitewide with code AMSPARKS through July 3 Banana Republic: 40% off everything through May 28 Bandier: Extra 40% off sale styles Baublebar: New markdowns added to sale through May 27 BLANKNYC: 30% off sitewide with code TAKE30 and get free shipping on orders of $175 or more Bonobos: Save an extra 30% on all sale styles with the code SALEONSALE30 Club Monaco: Save an extra 30% on sale styles, plus an extra 10% off bottoms through July 1 Coach: Save 50% off all sale styles for men and women Cole Haan: Save up to 60% on shoes, accessories, and outerwear through July 7 eBags: 25% off sitewide and an extra 30% off customer favorites with code STARS EyeBuy Direct: Get 30% off all lenses with code SIGHTS Fossil: Save up to 50% on sale styles until August 4 Gaiam: 20% off active sitting and standing products with code TAKEASEAT20 through July 1 Gap: 40% off everything with code GREAT“through July 4 Hush Puppies: 25% off select full-priced styles and extra 20% off sale styles with code “SUMMERSALE” through July 7 Keds: Get 60% off plus an extra 10% off with the code MAJORSALE through July 7 L.L.Bean: 20% off your purchase, plus up to 60% off sale items through July 4 Madewell: 25% off summer must-haves with code FIREWORK through July 8 Manduka: Up to 50% off sale items through May 28 M.Gemi: Save up to 65% on shoes and accessories for men and women through July 8 Old Navy: Save up to 60% off everything Pact Apparel: Save up to 33% sitewide Paravel: Get $15 off orders of $75, $35 off orders of $150, and $80 off orders of $300 Ralph Lauren: Save an extra 30% on sale styles with code JULY4 through July 5 Rocksbox: Get your first month free through June 9 Ted Baker: Up to 50% off select items for men, women, kids, and home ThinkGeek: Extra 75% off Clearance items with promo code LIQUIFY

Home and kitchen

source Burrow

Bellacor: Extra 25% off select lighting and home furnishings + free shipping through July 7

Boll & Branch: 20% off sitewide automatically through July 7

Buffy: $20 off the Buffy Comforter with code MEMORIALDAY through May 28

Burrow: Get up to $500 off with the promo code FOURTH19 through July 7

Coddle: Up to 25% off with code FREEDOM through July 7

Floyd: $150 off select products with the code FLOYDOFJULY until July 7

Home Depot: Save up to 40% on appliances, patio furniture, grills, and tools

Houzz: Up to 80% off items across the site through July 7

Overstock: Save an extra 20% on select products and get free shipping through July 7

Pier 1 Imports: Up to 50% off all outdoor items

Target: Up to 30% off patio and home items with the code AMERICA

Home appliances and home improvements

source Best Buy

Best Buy: Up to 40% off appliance Top Deals through July 10

Home Depot: Up to 40% off through July 10

Lowes: Up to 40% off appliance Special Values through July 10

Tech

source JBL

Best Buy: Save up to $300 on MacBook Pros, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and more

HP: Save up to 61% on laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories

JBL: Save up to 60% on wireless portable speakers, headphones, and more

Lenovo: Save up to $830 on laptops and computer accessories through July 7