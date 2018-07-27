caption Panorama Music Festival in 2016, its inaugural year. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Panorama Music Festival returns to New York City’s Randall’s Island Park this weekend for its third annual festival.

Headlined this year by The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, and The Killers, the festival’s lineup also features a few acclaimed indie and R&B acts, including St. Vincent and SZA.

For those attending, we’ve highlighted a selection of the best performers to streamline your festival experience.

Here are 5 artists you should see at Panorama Music Festival this weekend:

The Weeknd

Day: Friday

Set time: 9:40pm

Stage: Panorama Stage

The Weeknd’s latest release, a six-song EP titled “My Dear Melancholy,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in March.

St. Vincent

Day: Saturday

Set time: 6:55-7:45 pm

Stage: The Pavilion

Annie Clark, known as St. Vincent, released her critically acclaimed fifth album, “MASSEDUCTION,” in October 2017. She’s an immensely talented guitarist and live performer worth checking out.

SZA

Day: Saturday

Set time: 7:45-8:35 pm

Stage: Panorama Stage

SZA’s debut studio album, “CTRL,” earned critical acclaim after it dropped in June 2017 and went platinum less than a year after its release.

Earlier this year, she withdrew from the “TDE Championship Tour,” her tour with Kendrick Lamar and their labelmates on Top Dawg Entertainment, citing a vocal chord injury. In June, after seeing multiple doctors, SZA tweeted, “I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back,” and she’s expected to perform at Panorama.

Fleet Foxes

Day: Sunday

Set time: 7:00-7:55 pm

Stage: The Pavilion

Folk-rock quintet Fleet Foxes released its first album in six years with 2017’s “Crack-Up,” and it was named one of the best albums of the year by numerous outlets.

The XX

Day: Sunday

Set time: 7:50-8:40 pm

Stage: Panorama Stage

The XX’s latest album, 2017’s “I See You,” is its most upbeat and festival-friendly release, due to its more prominent production from electronic beatmaker, Jamie XX. Watching this trio perform their best stuff live is (roughly) the musical equivalent of seeing a Phil Jackson triangle offense run by the ’90s Chicago Bulls or early 2000s Los Angeles Lakers (more or less).