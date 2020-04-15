The 5 best used sports cars that sell for under $20,000, according to data

caption 2014 Dodge Charger. source FCA

Car search engine and automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the five best used sports cars under $20,000.

The five sports cars on the list have all been deemed “long-lasting” and have received a good safety score from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety or a 4.0 or higher on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s crash test rating.

Three of the five vehicles are made by US automakers Ford and Dodge.

Of the five cars, three are made by US automakers Dodge and Ford, with Ford appearing on the list twice with two different Mustang models. The remaining automakers are Japan-based Mazda and Germany-based Audi.

“The Ford Mustang is a dream car for many, and since sports cars are driven less than the average vehicle, an older version can still be a sound choice for buyers,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said.

The search engine used data from over 6.1 million used cars sold between October 2019 and March 2020 for the full study that also included pickup trucks, passenger cars, and SUVs of varying price ranges. It then compared the cars with iSeeCar’s previous “Longest-Lasting Cars” study, and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) scores or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) ratings, depending on the vehicle.

iSeeCars then calculated the average price of the cars that were considered long-lasting and received good IIHS safety scores or a 4.0 or higher on NHTSA’s crash test rating.

These are the five sports cars that met all of the requirements:

2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata: $19,534

caption 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

2014 Ford Mustang: $18,278 (2015 model year pictured below)

caption 2015 Ford Mustang.

Ly calls the Mustang a “classic American sports car.”

2012 Audi S4: $17,848 (2018 model year pictured below)

caption 2018 Audi S4.

“The 2012 S4 has a supercharged engine and has the superior ride and handling characteristic of the Audi brand,” Ly said.

2014 Dodge Charger: $16,075

caption 2014 Dodge Charger.

Ly claims the Charger – a “consummate American muscle car” – appeals to consumers who want a spacious and powerful car.

2014 Ford Mustang (Convertible): $15,243 (2015 model year pictured below)

caption 2015 Ford Mustang convertible.

The used 2014 Ford Mustang convertible is, on average, less expensive than the used non-convertible version.