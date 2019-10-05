These are the 5 largest mega-mergers so far in 2019

caption A screen shows the logos and trading information for defense contractor Raytheon Co, and United Technologies Corp. on the floor at the NYSE in New York source Reuters

Merger and acquisition volume slowed significantly in the third quarter of 2019, while the average deal size has swelled this year, according to new data from Mergermarket.

Despite the slowdown last quarter, there still have been several massive deals inked this year set to reshape industries including defense and pharmaceuticals.

Here are the five largest mega-mergers so far in 2019, according to data from Mergermarket.

Dealmakers across the world have secured $2.49 trillion worth of mergers and acquisitions during the first three quarters of 2019, according to new data from Mergermarket.

But the seemingly massive figure is still down 11.4% from the level of deal volume seen at this time last year. M&A activity also slowed considerably more during the third quarter, falling 21.2% to $622 billion.

The average deal size rose to $424.6 million, up from $380.1 million last year and the highest on record, based on Mergermarket data suggesting dealmakers are seeking fewer, larger transactions.

“Whether they are motivated by the desire to get more growth, or a way to secure future survival, deals are getting larger,” global editorial analytics director Beranger Guille said in the report.

Guille continued: “On the back of the longest equity bull market in history, and amid persistently low interest rates, corporates have ample cash reserves and appealing debt financing options at their disposal to pursue M&A.”

Here are the 5 largest mega-deals of 2019, listed in increasing order of size, according to Mergermarket:

5. Occidental Petroleum + Anadarko Petroleum

Tickers: OXY, APC

Sector: Energy

Deal value: $54.4 billion

4. Saudi Aramco + Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

source REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Sector: Industrials and chemicals

Deal value: $70.4 billion

3. AbbVie + Allergan

source Reuters

Tickers: AGN, ABBV

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Deal value: $86.3 billion

2. United Technologies + Raytheon

source REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tickers: UTX, RTN

Sector: Defense

Deal value: $88.9 billion

1. Bristol-Myers Squibb + Celgene

source Brendan McDermid/ Reuters

Tickers: BMY, CELG

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Deal value: $89.5 billion

