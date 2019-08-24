Here are the 5 biggest winners and losers of corporate earnings season

Earnings season is coming to a close, and Markets Insider took a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from the most recent reporting cycle.

Corporate earnings have been in focus over the last few weeks as investors have been presented with mounting signs of slowing global growth.

Analysts were also looking to measure the impact of the US-China trade war on sales, corporate investment, and margins.

Here are the 5 of the biggest winners and losers from second-quarter earnings season.

Earnings season is wrapping up as public companies finish reporting financial results for the most recent quarter.

Second-quarter results were closely watched by investors looking for signs of a slowing economy as corporate profits often take a hit when growth begins to wane.

Throughout the past several weeks, as companies have continued reporting sales and profit numbers and hosting earnings calls, economic data has shown powerhouse economies like Germany and China could be headed for a recession.

Many analysts and investors were also trying to assess the impact of the US-China trade war. Companies across industries including semiconductors, industrials, and technology referenced the trade standoff as a looming uncertainty in the macro environment.

Markets Insider put together a list of companies that posted strong single-day share gains following their earning’s releases, in addition to stocks that plummeted after weak results.

Here are five of the biggest winners and losers from the second-quarter earnings season. Each group is listed in increasing order of single-day stock move:

Winner #5: Lyft

source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ticker: LYFT

Single-day stock move: 8%

Key numbers from Lyft’s second-quarter earnings report:

Revenue: $867 million, compared to $809 million expected by analysts

$867 million, compared to $809 million expected by analysts Earnings per share: (-0.68%), compared to (-$1.74) predicted by analysts

(-0.68%), compared to (-$1.74) predicted by analysts Guidance: $3.47 billion in revenue for 2019

Winner #4: Lowe’s

source Joe Raedle/Shutterstock

Ticker: LOW

Single-day stock move: 13%

Key numbers from Lowe’s second-quarter earnings report:

Revenue: $20.99 billion versus $20.96 billion expected by analysts

$20.99 billion versus $20.96 billion expected by analysts Earnings per share: $2.15 compared to $2.013 predicted by analysts

$2.15 compared to $2.013 predicted by analysts Net income: $1.70 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by analysts

$1.70 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by analysts Same-store sales: Increased 2.3% from the same period last year

Winner #3: Target

Ticker: TGT

Single-day stock move: 18%

Key numbers from Target’s second-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $18.42 billion versus $18.25 billion expected by analysts.

$18.42 billion versus $18.25 billion expected by analysts. Earnings per share: $1.82 compared with $1.62 estimated by analysts.

$1.82 compared with $1.62 estimated by analysts. Profit: $1.32 billion, up 17% from the same period last year.

$1.32 billion, up 17% from the same period last year. Same-store sales: up 3.4% from last year.

Winner #2: Match Group

source Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ticker: MTCH

Single-day stock move: 20%

Key numbers from Match Group’s second-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $498.0 million, versus the $489.2 million estimate

$498.0 million, versus the $489.2 million estimate Earnings per share: $0.430, versus the $0.405 estimate

$0.430, versus the $0.405 estimate Average Tinder subscribers: 5.2 million, up 37% year-over-year

5.2 million, up 37% year-over-year Average revenue per user: $0.58, up 1.8% year-over-year

Winner #1: Roku

source Reuters

Ticker: ROKU

Single-day stock move: 22%

Key numbers from Roku’s second-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $250.1 million, compared to $224.46 million expected by analysts

$250.1 million, compared to $224.46 million expected by analysts Earnings per share: -$0.08, compared to -$0.21 expected by analysts

-$0.08, compared to -$0.21 expected by analysts Average revenue per user: $21.06, up $2.00 from the first quarter

$21.06, up $2.00 from the first quarter Net income: -$9.33 million, compared to -$23.6 million expected by analysts

Loser #5: Uber

source Reuters

Ticker: UBER

Single-day stock move: (-12%)

Key numbers from Uber’s second-quarter earnings report:

Revenue: $2.87 billion versus $3.05 billion expected

$2.87 billion versus $3.05 billion expected Earnings per share (GAAP): $-4.72 versus $-3.23 expected

$-4.72 versus $-3.23 expected Net loss: $5.24 billion, in-line with estimates

$5.24 billion, in-line with estimates Gross bookings: $15.76 billion

Loser #4: Square

source Square

Ticker: SQ

Single-day stock move: (-15%)

Key numbers from Square’s second-quarter earnings report:

Earnings: $0.210 versus the $0.163 estimate

$0.210 versus the $0.163 estimate Revenue: $562.8 million, versus the $557.8 million estimate

$562.8 million, versus the $557.8 million estimate Gross payment volume: $26.8 million, versus the $26.9 million estimate

$26.8 million, versus the $26.9 million estimate 3Q revenue forecast: $590 million to $600 million, versus the $599.5 million estimate

Loser #3: Beyond Meat

Ticker: BYND

Single-day stock move: (-17%)

Key numbers from Beyond Meat’s second-quarter earnings report:

Earnings per share: loss of $0.24 per share reported versus loss of $0.08 per share (expected)

loss of $0.24 per share reported versus loss of $0.08 per share (expected) Revenue: $67.3 million reported versus $50.7 million (expected)

Loser #2: Macy’s

source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Ticker: M

Single-day stock move: (-18%)

Key numbers from Macy’s second-quarter earnings report:

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.28, versus the $0.45 estimate

$0.28, versus the $0.45 estimate Revenue: $5.55 billion, versus the $5.56 billion estimate

$5.55 billion, versus the $5.56 billion estimate 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance: $2.85 to $3.05, versus the previous expectation of $3.05 to $3.25

Loser #1: Fitbit

source Reuters

Ticker: FIT

Single-day stock move: (-20%)

Key numbers from Fitbit’s second-quarter earnings report: