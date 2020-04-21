5 Covid-19 patients in Sabah who were previously declared recovered have tested positive again: The Star

Caption goes here Pixabay

Reports of recovered Covid-19 patients testing positive in follow-up tests have surfaced in Malaysia.

According to The Star, five such patients in Sabah’s Sandakan and Kinabatangan tested positive for Covid-19 just two days after recovering from the virus.

On April 18, the state government had said that 35 patients in these areas were recovered. This number was revised two days later, The Star said.

According to the new website, the Sabah Health Department later confirmed that patients who were declared recovered had tested negative in two Covid-19 tests.

However, the five patients later tested positive again.

But this is not a unique situation to Malaysia. On April 19, CNN reported that 179 recovered patients in South Korea later tested positive for Covid-19 again.

A Wuhan study also found that around 3 per cent to 10 per cent of recovered patients tested positive again after being discharged from hospital, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

According to CNN, many experts attribute this to testing issues or varying amounts of RNA in the body, instead of a reinfection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier said that it was investigating reports that patients who appeared to have recovered were testing positive again days later.

