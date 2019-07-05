‘5 days in living hell’: US singer Maggie Lindemann says she was arrested during a performance in Malaysia

A poster advertising Maggie Lindemann’s shows in Southeast Asia in June. Instagram/@maggielindemann

American pop singer Maggie Lindemann has revealed that she was arrested midway through her performance in Kuala Lumpur on June 21.

In a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday (July 4), the 20-year-old said she spent five days “confined in a living hell” after the arrest.

She also said that she had been told not to reveal any more details, but added that she was “so sorry to the fans in Asia”.

Lindemann, who was scheduled to perform in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines, suddenly cancelled her other Asian shows in June. No reasons were given by event organisers at the time.

On Friday (July 5), Malaysian news website The Star quoted an Immigration Department official as saying that the singer did not have the right documentation at the time of performance.

“She was arrested for not having a professional visit pass at the time of the performance,” Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department director Hamidi Adam was quoted as saying.

He also said that she was detained “for documentation purposes” and was released with bail the following day, The Star reported.

Meanwhile, the show’s organiser was fined RM30,000 (US$7,255) as a result, the official reportedly said.

Some fans of Lindemann had earlier lamented that they were unable to get tickets to Lindemann’s Malaysia show. One fan claimed in the comments section of an Instagram post that tickets for the KL show had been snapped up in 45 minutes.

According to The Straits Times, the singer’s June 26 show at Singapore’s Esplanade was meant to be her debut performance in the country.

Lindemann first found fame by posting song covers on social media, and is best known for her 2017 hit Pretty Girl.

