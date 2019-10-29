5 most potential crypto currencies in 2020

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 29 October 2019 – In recent years, the cryptocurrency industry has been growing at a significant pace, offering some quality projects with real use cases. Moreover, with tokenized sales, these projects have also the tendency to be used as a direct investment opportunity for people who is seeking potential projects. In the list below, we will show several potential projects in the market that have the tendency to create lucrative returns on investments.

BITCOIN

Bitcoin was born in 2008, until May 2010. Bitcoin is known as the first cryptocurrency, the father of all cryptos with high dominance (68% in October 2019) and is recognized as a digital gold in cryptocurrency.





Bitcoin Dominance





Bitcoin is the most popular “currency” in the world and to be used as the main pair on all the exchanges in the world. In fact, people like that Bitcoin is not controlled by the government or banks. Inhabitants can also spend their Bitcoins fairly anonymously. Although all transactions are recorded, nobody would know which “account number” was yours unless you told them.

However, Bitcoin price is not stable, on Oct 26th, after 2 hours, Bitcoin price goes up to 30% and then does down 10% after a few hours.

LINA

LINA network is a subsidiary of Smart Link Swiss, a multinational corporation, headquarters of which are based in Zurich, Switzerland. It specializes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and blockchain. The LINA network consists of protocols such as Identity, Supply chain, Healthcare, and Review, details of which are available on the website. Unlike traditional crypto offering, where the main focus is raising funds and development part is left for post-funding, the Lina network offers two outstanding products i.e. Lina.review and Lina supply chain.





LINA Ecosystem

The solutions provided by LINA Network are:

1. LINA REVIEW: The current review system is broken and it is difficult to trust the authenticity of an online review. LINA Review changes this by ensuring that only genuine users can make reviews. Once reviews are made, they cannot be removed by third parties.

2. LINA SUPPLYCHAIN: entails supply chain management on the blockchain platform. The traceability of products at any stage of the supply chain is one of most important aspects of efficient supply chain operation. LINA supply chain platform enables transparent and secure way of tracking information throughout the process from the production process, warehouse, transportation, packaging, and sale. LINA was launched App Supply Chain in Propak event in Thailand in June.

3. LINA IDENTITY: a blockchain-based digital identity that ensures a secure and decentralized identity management system. This is already being tested in countries such as Estonia and China. LINA blockchain solves issues of the challenge of correctly verifying; lacking of a proper way of data sharing; costs, data security. Smart contracts also ensure standardization, enabling mechanism for data input and sharing in a transparent way eliminating entry of wrong data. A user just needs to download the LINA app on play store and enter the necessary information.

Why LINA?

LINA is already a working product with LINA review and supply chain already available for download in the play store. With a working product already in the market, user uptake is faster since the onboarding process is less strenuous. As for LINA review and supply chain, a working product means it has already been tested and already working. There is less friction when users join the platform. This user uptake model has high network effects and brings about viral adoption. In addition, it is an active project that is listed on coinmarketcap with current market cap of $19M and growing.





LINA price chart

The LINA project consists of industry experts, which adds to the credibility, and that is the reason why more than 40 corporations and governments have trusted and signed partnerships with LINA in app-tech and also fin-tech.

In 2019, Laos Government also signed a contract to deploy digital identity using LINA blockchain as well establishment of a research institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Moreover, LINA has become the Platinum partner with GS1 Thailand. GS1 is a not-for-profit organization that develops and maintains global standards for business communication in the world. The best known of these standards is the barcode, a symbol printed on products that can be scanned electronically. GS1 has 114 local member organisations and 1.5 million user companies.

In July 2019, LINA has also managed to acquire Gold partnership with Microsoft, this bilateral co-operation with one of the world’s leading software tech-organization adds to the credibility of the LINA project and shows its potential of assisting otherwise industry corporation in their quest for blockchaim implementation within their business operations.

The LINA Network offers multiple innovative features and has established its credibility in a short time in the market. Considering its experienced team, strategic partnerships, innovative features, this project has the potential to grow, which makes it one of the most potential opportunities in a bear crypto market of today.

TERRA

Terra money is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch in 2020 because it solves two main problems that have limited widespread of cryptocurrencies: price volatility and lack of usage as a medium of exchange.









Terra Project

Terra has started by recruiting merchants that accept Terra money making it easier for users to adopt the currency for payments. Already there are 15 e-commerce services that have signed up such as WooWa Brothers, Pomelo, Tiki and Qoo10 boasting over 40 million customers and 425 billion in annual transaction volume.





Terraform labs, the company behind Terra Money, are a highly reputable company in Korea with a strong interest in Southeast Asia market. The founding team is headed by Daniel Shin who is founder of TicketMonster, a $3.5 billion e-commerce company in Korea. The project is also backed by leading crypto companies such as Binance Labs, OKEx, Huobi Capital, Kakaoventures and Dunamu among others.

BNB

Binance has its own coin, Binance Coin, BNB which is currently the 7th most valuable coin with a market capitalization of $2.6 billion. Since its launch in 2017, BNB has had a return on investment of >9000% making it one of the best performing coins in the market. Its daily trade volume exceeds $200M because it is used not only for trading but as a key medium of transacting on various Binance related products.





BNB price chart

BNB is being adopted as a means of payment by many online platforms. BNB is used in various ways including as a means of payment. Some online merchants such as TravelbyBit in Australia, crypto.com, lifestreaming platform Gifto, Pundi X among others accept BNB.

BNB powers the whole Binance ecosystem and adoption grow in 2020, BNB is expected to continue to increase in value. Furthermore, expansion in USA is expected to take shape in 2020. The USA is a major crypto market and this will increase BNB usage significantly.

IOTEX

It is estimated that by 2020, half of the new businesses will run on IoT. IoTeX enables anyone to create their own IoT ecosystems in such a manner that allows more innovation and growth in an open system rather than a closed network. It is the foundational layer just like the internet’s TCP/IP protocol that enables others to build applications on top of it. This means that IoTeX will be able to capture some of the value while propelling unprecedented innovation in new ways.





IOTEX price chart

As the IoT industry continues to grow in 2020 IoTeX is strategically positioned to drive that growth. IoTeX coin will gain significant growth. IoTeX is making this vision a reality and has already partnered with various industry players. IoTeX coin is also available on reputable exchanges such as Binance, Bittrex, and KuCoin among others. It also received strategic investments from investors such as HashKey Group, a leading tech conglomerate in Hong Kong among others.



