5 hidden gem movies you should see in theaters this weekend

source Focus Features

Every week, Business Insider suggests five potentially overlooked movies currently playing in theaters you should check out this weekend.

Some may be harder to find than others, but these movies are the perfect watch if you are looking for plans, especially if you have MoviePass, which lets you see any movie you want in theaters for $10 a month. It’s a great way to get you in the theater for movies you may not have considered otherwise.

This week’s movies include the beloved Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and Blumhouse’s new sci-fi movie “Upgrade.”

Below are five movies you can see in theaters this week:

“American Animals”

source The Orchard/MoviePass Ventures

Release date: June 1, 2018

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

“American Animals” is the MoviePass-funded film that is actually good (“Gotti,” not so much). Featuring a great young cast that includes “American Horror Story’s” Evan Peters and “Dunkirk’s” Barry Keoghan, “American Animals” is a heist movie based on a true story. Barry Layton’s experience with documentary filmmaking shines through the narrative in a very literal way.

Description: “American Animals is the unbelievable but entirely true story of four young men who attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history. The film centers around two friends from the middle-class suburbs of Lexington, Kentucky. Spencer (Barry Keoghan), is determined to become an artist but feels he lacks the essential ingredient that unites all great artists – suffering. His closest friend, Warren (Evan Peters), has also been raised to believe that his life will be special, and that he will be unique in some way. But as they leave the suburbs for universities in the same town, the realities of adult life begin to dawn on them and with that, the realization that their lives may in fact never be important or special in any way. Determined to live lives that are out of the ordinary, they plan the brazen theft of some of the world’s most valuable books from the special collections room of Spencer’s college Library. “

“The Book Club”

source Paramount Pictures

Release date: May 18

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 53%

While the movie may not have been well-received by critics, it might appeal to an older audience just looking for a funny, relatable movie with a dynamite cast that includes Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton.

Description: “Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage, Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached, Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through her decades-old divorce, and Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. The lives of these four lifelong friends are turned upside down after reading the infamous “50 Shades of Grey,” catapulting them into a series of outrageous life choices.”

“Hearts Beat Loud”

source Gunpowder and Sky

Release date: June 8, 2018

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

“Hearts Beat Loud” is a new feel-good movie starring “Parks and Rec’s” Nick Offerman and rising star Kiersey Clemons. The two play a father-daughter duo who join forces to start a band before Clemons’ character leaves for college. If you’re looking for a heartwarming and funny family film, this may be for you.

Description: “In the hip Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook, single dad and record store owner Frank (Nick Offerman) is preparing to send his hard-working daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemons) off to college, while being forced to close his vintage shop. Hoping to stay connected through their shared musical passions, Frank urges Sam to turn their weekly “jam sesh” into a father-daughter live act. After their first song becomes an Internet breakout, the two embark on a journey of love, growing up and musical discovery.”

“Upgrade”

source Blumhouse

Release date: June 1, 2018

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

One of the biggest surprise critical hits of the year is “Upgrade,” but it goes to show production company Blumhouse can do little wrong. The producers behind Oscar-standout “Get Out,” horror hits “The Purge” and “Happy Death Day,” and the upcoming “Halloween” movie offer this small but effective sci-fi thriller.

Description: “After his wife is killed during a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralyzed, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, PROMETHEUS) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body. The cure-an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM-gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything experienced, and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

source Focus Features

Release date: June 8, 2018

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

At a time of so much tension and turmoil, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is being hailed as a reminder that good people exist. The documentary from Morgan Neville, the director of the Oscar-winning doc “20 Feet From Stardom,” transports audiences back in time for a major dose of nostalgia, and helps people of all ages remember the legacy of childhood icon Fred Rogers.

Description: “In Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet from Stardom) looks back on the legacy of Fred Rogers, focusing on his radically kind ideas. While the nation changed around him, Fred Rogers stood firm in his beliefs about the importance of protecting childhood. Neville pays tribute to this legacy with the latest in his series of highly engaging, moving documentary portraits of essential American artists.”