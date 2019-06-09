Take a peek at the 5 mansions, condos, and villas bought by the couple who allegedly scammed Warren Buffett

source Zalanta

A couple accused of scamming Warren Buffett splurged more than $40 million on a Las Vegas mansion, a pair of condos in Lake Tahoe, a vacation home in Scottsdale, and dozens of other properties since 2011, according to federal investigators.

Jeff and Pauline Carpoff allegedly took money from dozens of investors including Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate in a $800 million “Ponzi-type” scheme, according to court filings. The FBI used bank records, title deeds, and public records to identify 25 properties the pair purchased for more than $29 million in total, the filings showed.

30 Pebble Dunes Court, Las Vegas, Nevada

Price: $2.55 million

This Las Vegas mansion spans 6,902 square feet and has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to Zillow. It boasts a wellness center, movie theater, wine cellar, gourmet kitchen, home automation, resort-style pool and spa, and mountain views, according to Redfin. It was bought for just over $2.5 million in June 2016.

4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Units #217 and #225, South Lake Tahoe, California

Price: $3.68 million

These two condos are located in the Zalanta Resort at the Village in South Lake Tahoe. Unit 217 spans 2,291 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to Zillow, and was bought for $1.95 million in June 2017.

Unit 225 spans 1,803 square feet, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and was bought for $1.725 million in the same month, according to Zillow.

7373 E. Clubhouse Drive, Unit 14, Scottsdale, Arizona

Price: $960,000

Located in The Boulders golf and spa resort, this Scottsdale home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and was bought for close to $1 million in June 2018, according to Zillow.

3779 Overlook Court, South Lake Tahoe, California

Price: $1.39 million

Described as a “luxury modern mountain home” on Zillow, this house offers views of Lake Tahoe and lies minutes away from a ski lodge, ski run, and golf course. It boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, large games room, wet bar, two laundry rooms, three fireplaces, walk-in closets, a hot tub, multiple decks, and an elevator.

It was bought for close to $1.4 million in November 2015.

811 Brown Street, Martinez, California

Price: $3.5 million

This address in Martinez, California, is home to The Colonial apartments, a 12-unit property, according to LoopNet. The Carpoffs allegedly used $3.5 million in funds tied to the investment fraud to make the purchase, according to court filings.