5 Reasons to Watch the Special Olympics World Games in 50 Days

Asia-Pacific will showcase its largest delegation of athletes in Abu Dhabi in March

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 January 2019 – The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 today marks the 50 days countdown to the World Games, which take place from March 14 to 21. The Games will be the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world this year. Here are five reasons for fans to watch the World Games in 50 days:





1. The biggest sports and humanitarian event of 2019 — In addition to over 10,000 athletes competing in the SO World Games, over 20,000 volunteers signed up and trained to support over 7,500 athletes, as well as their families and coaches throughout the Games.





2. The most unified and inclusive World Games — There will be more than 190 nations that will participate, and the Games will welcome an astounding 19 Special Olympics programs who will compete for the first time. Six (6) of them are from Asia-Pacific: Nauru, Palau, Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, and Micronesia.





3. It’s the first time the Games will be hosted in the Middle East — The LOC and the United Arab Emirates are building a legacy of the largest and most inclusive games in the history, making it an historic Games for it being the first time in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.





4. 50 Days to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary — The Special Olympics has been changing lives and making an impact on communities around the world for 50 years, and this year the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi will mark the start for the next 50 years of the inclusion movement.





5. The Asia-Pacific region will compete with its largest delegation — From 33 various different Special Olympics programs in APAC, 1,310 athletes from across the region will represent their nations and compete in 24 various sports. India, Korea, and Australia are the top three countries with the largest delegations from the region.





“We are excited to host Asia-Pacific’s largest delegation at a World Games to date, with over 1,300 athletes from the region coming to the UAE to showcase their talent on a global stage, ” said Tala Al Ramahi, Chief Strategy Officer of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. “In 50 days’ time, Special Olympics programs from this region will become part of the most unified Games ever held. This is going to be a momentous opportunity to shine the spotlight on these talented individuals and celebrate inclusion.”

For information on the Special Olympic World Games, please visit https://www.abudhabi2019.org/.