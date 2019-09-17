5 Singapore companies, including CapitaLand and ComfortDelGro, listed on major sustainability index by Dow Jones

Five Singapore companies are on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2019 Asia Pacific, and two are on the World list. CapitaLand, which incorporated sustainability initiatives into its developments such as Raffles City Changning in Shanghai (above), is on the family of indices for the 11th year. The Business Times

Sustainability is increasingly seen as a measure of business performance, and many of Singapore’s firms have ramped up efforts be more Earth-friendly.

On Tuesday (September 17), five of these firms -CapitaLand, City Developments, DBS Group Holdings, Sembcorp Industries and ComfortDelGro – saw their initiatives recognised by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), which is seen as a key reference point for sustainability investment globally.

While all five homegrown companies were listed on the Asia Pacific index, only developers CapitaLand and City Developments were named on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

The group of indices – which considers a large range of environmental, social and governance factors like corporate governance, risk management, climate change mitigation and labour practices – is a selection of the top 10% most sustainable market caps in each of the 61 industries studied.

This is based on the companies’ scores on the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices across over 4,700 companies.

This year marks CapitaLand’s 11th year in the indices and City Developments’ ninth year.

It is also ComfortDelgro’s first year on the DJSI, and the second year for DBS Group Holdings and Sembcorp Industries.

CapitaLand was the leader in the “Diversified” categories for the region, and the global leader in the “Diversified – Listed” category, which includes publicly listed companies with a diverse portfolio mix in asset types. It is also the only Asian company to have achieved this twice.

In a statement, CapitaLand said that it aims to achieve 100 per cent green certification of its global portfolio by 2030 and reduce its energy usage, water consumption and carbon emissions.

Newcomer ComfortDelgro managed beat the average company score of 36 points with an overall score of 45. According to ComfortDelgro, it was recognised in the areas of climate strategy, fuel efficiency, corporate governance, risk and crisis management, labour practices as well as talent attraction and retention.

