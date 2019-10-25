5 super-Singaporean Halloween costumes you can throw together for under S$50

How about going as a local star? The Straits Times/Crazy Rich Asians via Facebook/Lulu The Movie via Facebook

Halloween is just around the corner – but instead of a unicorn onesie, inflatable T-rex or couples’ Super Mario digs, how about something distinctly Singaporean?

Business Insider compiled five local Halloween outfits you can easily throw together with clothes from your wardrobe – and a little help from online shopping.

#1: You could go as Singapore’s Michelin-starred Hawker Chan. Chicken noodles optional but delicious.

caption A mandarin collar shirt works best. source The Straits Times

What you need: White short sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes, brown apron, gloves, plastic cleaver and chicken

#2: There’s instantly-recognisable blogging queen, Xiaxue…

caption You’ll need some decent makeup skills. source Instagram/Xiaxue

What you need: Pink wig, pink suit, faux diamond necklace and ring, false eyelashes

#3… or Sun Ho, dressed per her infamous China Wine MV.

caption A superb choice for ladies with long hair and bangs. source Arnold Turner/Nooimages

What you need: Bell sleeve crop top, black shorts, gold necklace and hoop earrings, black shoes (black and gold Nikes, if you have them)

#4. There’s Michelle Chong’s Lulu, who’s famous enough for her own movie.

caption Don’t forget to “speaker English, yessi yessi.” source Facebook/Lulu The Movie Official

What you need: Afro wig, pink sequin hairband, big sunglasses, hot pink top, blue skirt, white belt, blue stockings, tan boots, fake branded bag

#5: And last but not least, an easy Crazy Rich Asians couples’ costume.

caption Just do this pose in all photos. source Facebook/Crazy Rich Asians

What you need: Grey blazer (for the man), pink strap dress and large pearl earrings (for the woman)

