5 super-Singaporean Halloween costumes you can throw together for under S$50

Halloween is just around the corner – but instead of a unicorn onesie, inflatable T-rex or couples’ Super Mario digs, how about something distinctly Singaporean?
Business Insider compiled five local Halloween outfits you can easily throw together with clothes from your wardrobe – and a little help from online shopping.
#1: You could go as Singapore’s Michelin-starred Hawker Chan. Chicken noodles optional but delicious.
What you need: White short sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes, brown apron, gloves, plastic cleaver and chicken
#2: There’s instantly-recognisable blogging queen, Xiaxue…
What you need: Pink wig, pink suit, faux diamond necklace and ring, false eyelashes
#3… or Sun Ho, dressed per her infamous China Wine MV.
What you need: Bell sleeve crop top, black shorts, gold necklace and hoop earrings, black shoes (black and gold Nikes, if you have them)
#4. There’s Michelle Chong’s Lulu, who’s famous enough for her own movie.
What you need: Afro wig, pink sequin hairband, big sunglasses, hot pink top, blue skirt, white belt, blue stockings, tan boots, fake branded bag
#5: And last but not least, an easy Crazy Rich Asians couples’ costume.
What you need: Grey blazer (for the man), pink strap dress and large pearl earrings (for the woman)
