5 things critics are saying about Malaysia’s brand new Cabinet, which doesn’t have a deputy PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s new Cabinet unveiled on March 9, 2020, has no deputy prime minister. Facebook/ Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has chosen his Cabinet, and unveiled a couple of surprises at the same time.

The 72-year-old premier, who previously promised to have a “clean” Cabinet, said in a speech on Monday (Mar 9) that he hoped the new line-up will be able to “deliver services which are more focused”.

News website Malay Mail quoted Muhyiddin as saying that he hoped his Cabinet “will truly be able to give their best service to the people – a Cabinet that delivers“.

While it is too early to say how the new Government will perform, some political pundits have already weighed in on some of the PM’s choices.

Here are 5 changes to the Cabinet that commentators have applauded or frowned upon in the hours after the announcement.

1) No one at #2 spot

After weeks of political change and uncertainty, the PM revealed on Monday that unlike previous versions of the Cabinet, Malaysia’s brand new government will not have a deputy prime minister.

Instead, the PM has appointed four senior ministers to assist him. According to New Straits Times (NST), these four senior ministers are Azmin Ali from the ministry of International Trade and Industry, the Public Works ministry’s Fadillah Yusof, Seri Ismail Sabri of the Defence ministry, and Education’s Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

According to Malay Mail, the decision not to have one person hold a no. 2 position has been applauded by observers.

In a poll conducted by the news site, some observers said that the appointing of four senior ministers could be the PM’s way of preventing political rifts in his government, since all four parties supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact are represented.

2) CIMB chief as Finance Minister

Another widely-discussed move made during Monday’s announcement is the appointment of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz as Finance Minister.

Zafrul, 46, is the chief executive of CIMB Group Holdings, one of Malaysia and Southeast Asia’s largest banks.

Zafrul, 46, CEO of CIMB Group Holdings, has been appointed Malaysia’s finance minister. CIMB website

In its report, Malay Mail said commenters approved of the technocrat’s appointment. One independent analyst, Hoo Kee Ping, was quoted by Malay Mail as saying that this was the first time a “proper certified banker” is leading the finance ministry in Malaysia.

Another observer quoted by South China Morning Post (SCMP) agreed. Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, director of BowerGroupAsia, reportedly said the appointment of Zafrul would help restore investors’ confidence.

But not all experts studying Malaysia’s political situation were convinced yet. Some quoted by Malay Mail were also sceptical of the businessman’s ability to navigate and survive in politics.

3) Not enough women leaders

Despite changes made to Muhyiddin’s new Cabinet, many observers were also quick to point out the lack of women ministers and deputy ministers.

While this criticism is not unique to the new line-up, the fact that there remains just nine women on the Cabinet has left some disappointed.

Only five out of 31 ministers announced on Monday – just one day after International Women’s Day was celebrated – are women. Four other women on the Cabinet are deputy ministers in various ministries.

In an article, New Straits Times quoted Woman’s Aid Organisation executive director, Sumitra Visvanathan, as saying that the low ratio of women leaders was “surprising“. In a tweet, she also said she was “disappointed” to see that women continued to be underrepresented in the government.

With the way the government was formed, talking about representation seems hollow. Nonetheless, we are disappointed to see women continuing to be underrepresented — only 15.6 per cent of ministers are women. #Cabinet — Sumitra Visvanathan (@SumitraWAO) March 9, 2020

At the same time, the All Women’s Action Society also took to Twitter to lament the missed opportunity for Malaysia to have more women in power.

The opportunity to have more female MPs or senators, was not taken advantage of by the Prime Minister. However let’s hope that with the same number of women ministers, that the reform agenda, especially pertaining to women friendly policies, continues! — All Women’s Action Society (@AWAMMalaysia) March 9, 2020

“The opportunity to have more female MPs or senators, was not taken advantage of by the Prime Minister. However let’s hope that with the same number of women ministers, that the reform agenda, especially pertaining to women friendly policies, continues!” the group wrote.

4) No youth

Apart from the lack of female representation, some have also noted the lack of younger ministers on the new Cabinet.

Pakatan Harapan MP Fahmi Fadzil was quoted by Malay Mail as saying that those on the Cabinet now seem to have an average age range in the late 50s.

According to the website, there are no new Cabinet members below the age of 40. In comparison, the previous cabinet’s youngest minister, Syed Saddiq, was just 25 when he was appointed the minister for Youth and Sports.

5) Lack of minorities

Another common criticism of the new Cabinet so far is the lack of minority representation in Malaysia’s new government.

Malay Mail noted in an article that while several ministers are from East Malaysia, the rest of the ministerial positions were dominated by the Malay-Muslim majority. In fact, although Chinese and Indians together make up almost 30 per cent of Malaysia’s population, there is only one Chinese minister and one Indian minister in the rest of the Cabinet.

In contrast, Mahathir Mohamad’s cabinet, while much smaller, was far more ethnically diverse with five Chinese ministers and four Indian ministers.

Observers quoted by SCMP said the appointments showed the Government was now focused on “more Malay-centric policymaking“.

The appointment of a Malay-Muslim to the finance minister position would also “calm the nerves nerves and indicate that Malays are back in control”, said political scientist Azmil Tayeb.

