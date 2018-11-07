5 TV shows coming to Hulu this month that are worth watching

caption Every episode of ‘Dietland’ is available on Hulu right now. source AMC

The end of the year is typically a drought for television, but Hulu is releasing some exciting TV in November.

Most people turn to Netflix for their streaming options, but we looked at the exciting list of what’s coming to Hulu in November and picked the best shows you can binge, or watch at a normal pace.

Hulu has a small but fun line-up this month, which includes a clever and poignant new original series called “The Bisexual,” as well as some full seasons of extremely binge-able shows like “Top Chef” and “Vanderpump Rules.”

Here are five TV shows worth watching on Hulu this month.

“Dietland” season one

caption ‘Dietland’ was celebrated by critics for its bold storytelling. source AMC

Release date: Dropped Friday, November 2

This brilliant AMC series was canceled after one season, but we’re glad it has a home on Hulu now, where it can hopefully gain an audience that can demand another season. The show is timely, scathing, but impressively funny as it tells unconventional stories of complex women filled with rage.

“Vanderpump Rules” season six

caption This Bravo reality series is a guilty pleasure. source Bravo

Release date: Dropped Saturday, November 3

Need some mindless reality television in your life? This wild and dramatic reality show is, ironically, a pleasant escape from reality. The seventh season comes out in early December, so you have some time to catch up.

“Top Chef” season 15

caption The 15th season gave a few all-stars the opportunity to join the Bravo competition. source Bravo

Release date: Dropped Tuesday, November 6

“Top Chef” hasn’t lost its spark after all these years, and it’s such a great show to binge. To change things up a bit for its Colorado-based 15th season, a few former contestants had the opportunity to join the competition. This spiced up the show without giving the people who had already been on the culinary contest too much of an edge.

“The Bisexual” — A Hulu Original

caption The comedy explores the misconceptions surrounding bisexuality. source Hulu

Release date: Series premiere drops Friday, November 16

This deep but hilarious show explores identity and the differences between dating women and men. It’s a sharp, but truly funny show that is a vital part of the cultural conversation about sexuality.

“Baskets” season three

caption Zach Galifianakis is the star of the FX comedy. source FX

Release date: Friday, November 23

The third season of FX’s criminally underrated comedy about a dysfunctional family coincidentally drops Thanksgiving weekend. We highly recommend giving this lovable show a shot, so you can catch up on the first two seasons before Hulu releases this latest season.