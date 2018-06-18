5 TV shows that should rule the Emmys but probably won’t get nominated

caption Lee Pace was incredible in season four of “Halt and Catch Fire,” but a nomination is unlikely in the competitive Best Actor in a Drama Series category. source AMC

The Emmy ballots are out. In 2018, there are 728 TV shows on the ballot and a daunting 2,372 performances. Members of the Television Academy have until June 26 to vote.

With so many shows and performances in the running, a lot of them won’t get the recognition they deserve, even some of the year’s best in TV. The slew of contenders especially doesn’t help shows in the drama category with “Game of Thrones” season seven being eligible this year. (It was excluded from the ceremony last year because the season premiered after voting already closed).

Award show favorites including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Atlanta,” and “Westworld” are all in the running in addition to “Game of Thrones” this year, which means that some of the lesser-known gems might miss out on deserved nominations. We picked a few of the best.

Nominations are announced July 12 and the Emmy ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, airs September 17.

From AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire” to Netflix’s “American Vandal,” here are 5 TV shows that deserve Emmys this year, but probably won’t get any nominations:

“The Good Place” — NBC

Nominations it deserves: Best comedy series, best actor in a comedy series (Ted Danson), best supporting actress in a comedy series (D’Arcy Carden), best supporting actor in a comedy series (William Jackson Harper)

“The Good Place” is the most ambitious show on TV (including “Westworld”). Unfortunately, it didn’t get any recognition at the Emmys in 2017. In season two, the writers delivered more and more unexpected narrative and character twists, and broadened its fictional world without, like “Westworld,” confusing fans or making them exhausted from many dramatic eye-rolls. Its season-two finale teased a completely different format for the series that promises an even bigger, better, and more gutsy third season. The performances, particularly from Ted Danson and the supporting cast, make it even more special.

“Trust” — FX

Nominations it deserves: Best limited series, best supporting actor in a limited series (Brendan Fraser)

“Trust” tells the story of the Getty family – more specifically the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in 1973 (sans Christopher Plummer). It’s glamorous and stylish thanks to executive producer Danny Boyle, who directed a few episodes. But what is truly the best thing about “Trust” is Brendan Fraser, who carries this limited series with his unfiltered performance as James Fletcher Chase (the role Mark Wahlberg plays in “All the Money in the World”).

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — The CW

Nominations it deserves: Best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series (Rachel Bloom), best supporting actress in a comedy series (Donna Lynne Champlin)

In season three, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” challenged itself more than ever. Within the first few episodes of the season, Rebecca Bunch (played by co-creator Rachel Bloom) attempts suicide. In the aftermath, she gets diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. While “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” isn’t the first TV show to cover mental illness, it is the first to approach it in such a deeply personal and vulnerable way. Bloom, along with co-star Donna Lynne Champlin, keep the comedy and quirky spirit of the show afloat during an incredibly dramatic season of television.

“Halt and Catch Fire” — AMC

Nominations it deserves: Best drama series, best actor in a drama series (Lee Pace), best actress in a drama series (Mackenzie Davis), best supporting actor in a drama series (Toby Huss or Scoot McNairy and in a perfect world, both)

By season four of “Halt and Catch Fire,” the show explored the early ages of the internet. As its characters grew more at ease with the tech world they’d stumbled into, the show grew into itself as well, becoming one of the greatest dramas of the Golden Age on par (and possibly even better than) “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men,” also on AMC. It ends with one of the best and boldest final seasons ever, with humor, heartbreak, and memorable performances especially from Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, and Toby Huss. Sadly, the show largely flew under the radar, and probably won’t get nominated in any of the major categories.

“American Vandal” — Netflix

Nominations it deserves: Best comedy series