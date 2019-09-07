5 great shows you should watch on Netflix this week

caption “The Good Place” season three is now streaming on Netflix. source NBC

Every week, Insider puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you could watch.

This week, we recommend new reality series “Styling Hollywood,” NBC comedy “The Good Place,” crime drama “Broadchurch,” a Netflix anthology series “Tales of the City,” and the acclaimed drama “Breaking Bad.”

Insider is here to once again give US Netflix subscribers a recommendation for the best shows, both new and old, you can watch right now. Instead of mindlessly time scrolling through TV show thumbnails, just pick one of our five options and you’ll be a happy camper.

First up, a new docuseries that any reality-show fan will love.

‘Styling Hollywood’

caption Interior designer Adair Curtis and husband Jason Bolden on “Styling Hollywood.” source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

“Styling Hollywood” gives Netflix audiences an inside look at how celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis (Bolden’s husband) manage their company and marriage and life in the midst of the world’s biggest superstars.

With celebrity clients like like Taraji P. Henson and Ava DuVernay, Bolden and Curtis are on the rise with no peak in sight, and this docuseries is a fun and sometimes-dramatic look at what it takes to succeed in the competitive Los Angeles scene.

‘The Good Place’

caption The ensemble cast is largely lead by Kristen Bell, who plays Eleanor Shellstrop. source NBC

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 39

NBC’s “The Good Place” returns for its fourth and final season later this month, but for now the third season is newly available for streaming on Netflix in the US.

While the first season is a fun build up to a major finale revelation, the second and third seasons are what tips “The Good Place” over the top into brilliant, layered comedy. The series is centered on an important question we should be asking ourselves every day: How can I be a good person?

‘Broadchurch’

caption Olivia Colman and David Tenant star as a pair of investigators on “Broadchurch.” source BBC/Broadchurch screenshot

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 24

Starring David Tenant and Olivia Colman (who recently won best actress for “The Favourite” in a memorable Oscar moment), “Broadchurch” is a crime drama series. The first season follows the mysterious disappearance of a young boy, and will soon have you hooked thanks to the fantastic ensemble cast and compelling detective story.

‘Tales of the City’

caption Critics on Rotten Tomatoes say this show is “like a pleasant visit to a place you used to live.” source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

“Tales of the City” is a limited anthology series with 10 episodes, all set in San Francisco and featuring a dynamite cast that includes Laura Linney, Ellen Page, Molly Ringwald, and more. It’s one of the best-reviewed Netflix original series to premiere this year, and is well-worth a marathon viewing.

‘Breaking Bad’

caption “Breaking Bad” tells the story of a high school chemistry teacher and his former student who wind up making and selling meth together. source AMC

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 62

This revolutionary television drama is about to get a sequel film nearly six years after the series finale aired on AMC. With just over one month to go until “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” premieres on Netflix, now is the time to rewatch “Breaking Bad” or (if you missed that boat back in 2008) see the series for the first time.