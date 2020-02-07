5 unique eateries to check out at the revamped Great World mall

Happy eating! Business Insider/Rachel Chia

Great World mall – formerly known as Great World City – has just completed a one year revamp and boasts a spanking interior with new shops and eateries.

Business Insider took a tour of the revamped mall on Tuesday (Feb 4) and shortlisted five places with unique eats worth checking out.

Here’s where to visit if you’re going to the mall:

Welcome to the revamped Great World mall, previously known as Great World City.

The historic shopping mall, which just finished its one-year revamp, will be served by the upcoming Great World MRT station.

First on our list of unique eats is Plentyfull, a local bakery with a full-fledged restaurant in Millennia Walk.

The brand’s Great World deli serves pastries and sandwiches, including the lip-smacking “Vegenator” (S$9.90), featuring thick cuts of grilled zucchini, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes on crisp handmade bread.

Another delectable option is the rosebeet croissant (S$5.50), which was light and buttery with a sweet, caramel-like glaze.

Both the croissant and the “Vegenator” sandwich are exclusive to the Great World outlet.

Next on the list is Ryan’s Kitchen, which sits next to sister outlet Ryan’s Grocery. It’s perfect for meat lovers.

Customers can pick out meats including steak, patties, ham, sausages and meatballs from the next-door supermarket and have them cooked on the spot.

This trio of pork cumberland sausage, pork chorizo and herb and garlic beef sausage cost about S$8 (the exact price will be decided by weight).

Number 3 on our list is local health food chain Coocaca, which is known for its acai bowls.

Exclusive to its Great World outlet is the super-Instagrammable organic blue spirulina bowl (S$12.50), made with bananas.

The baby blue colour is derived from algae (but doesn’t taste of it), and is said to be rich in protein, vitamins and minerals.

Lovers of Japanese desserts will enjoy the offerings at Machimura Farm, located in the food court of Meidi-Ya supermarket.

Among the eats on offer are milk ice cream, red bean pancake, cream cheese pie and sweet potato tart, all made with Hokkaido dairy products.

Last on our list is grocery store The Source Bulk Foods, which sells a mind-boggling array of organic chocolates, nuts, honey, tea, kombucha, and olive oil.

There are no bags given out at the eco-friendly store: bring your own boxes and jars to store the items in, which are sold by weight.

Happy exploring – and eating!