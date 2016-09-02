- source
- AMC
The most critically acclaimed TV shows in history have earned their praise by repeatedly producing innovative and memorable seasons.
Shows like “The Wire,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Sopranos” consistently won over critics, and their best seasons have set a standard for what great television should look like.
More recent shows like “Fleabag” and “Atlanta” have broken into this elite group, as well.
To find out which series have been the most influential, we turned to the review aggregator Metacritic for its list of the all-time best TV seasons, which ranks shows by their composite critical reception (we excluded miniseries and docuseries).
Check out the 50 best TV-show seasons of all time, according to critics:
50. “My So-Called Life” (Season 1)
- source
- ABC
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 8.5/10
49. “The Returned” (Season 1)
- source
- A&E
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 8.6/10
48. “Transparent” (Season 1)
- source
- Amazon Prime Video
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 7.4/10
47. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1)
- source
- Hulu
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 7.8/10
46. “Homeland” (Season 1)
- source
- Showtime
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 8.3/10
45. “Rectify” (Season 2)
- source
- SundanceTV
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 9.1/10
44. “The Simpsons” (Season 2)
- source
- FOX
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 9.0/10
43. “The Americans” (Season 3)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 8.5/10
42. “Catastrophe” (Season 4)
- source
- Amazon Prime Video
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 8.1/10
41. “Halt and Catch Fire” (Season 4)
- source
- AMC
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 8.0/10
40. “The Shield” (Season 1)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 9.3/10
39. “Mad Men” (Season 4)
- source
- AMC
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 9.0/10
38. “The Americans” (Season 6)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 92/100
User score: 8.1/10
37. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 3)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 93/100
User score: 7.2/10
36. “Bleak House” (Season 1)
- source
- BBC
Metacritic score: 93/100
User score: 9.1/10
35. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 3)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 93/100
User score: 8.8/10
34. “Louie” (Season 4)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 93/100
User score: 8.7/10
33. “Deadwood” (Season 2)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 93/100
User score: 9.2/10
32. “The Office: UK” (Season 2)
- source
- BBC
Metacritic score: 93/100
User score: 8.9/10
31. “The Americans” (Season 5)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 94/100
User score: 8.3/10
30. “Louie” (Season 3)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 94/100
User score: 8.8/10
29. “Transparent” (Season 2)
- source
- Amazon
Metacritic score: 94/100
User score: 6.7/10
28. “Battlestar Galactica” (Season 3)
- source
- Sci-Fi
Metacritic score: 94/100
User score: 9.1/10
37. “Game of Thrones” (Season 4)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 94/100
User score: 9.2/10
26. “Homicide: Life on the Street” (Season 1)
- source
- NBC
Metacritic score: 94/100
User score: 8.5/10
25. “The Wire” (Season 2)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 95/100
User score: 9.2/10
24. “The Americans” (Season 4)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 95/100
User score: 8.9/10
23. “Enlightened” (Season 2)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 95/100
User score: 7.6/10
22. “Catastrophe” (Season 3)
- source
- Amazon
Metacritic score: 96/100
User score: 8.0/10
21. “Fargo” (Season 2)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 96/100
User score: 9.3/10
20. “Better Things” (Season 2)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 96/100
User score: 7.2/10
19. “The Sopranos” (Season 6)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 96/100
User score: 8.9/10
Notable episodes: “Soprano Home Movies,” “Kaisha,” “Made in America”
18. “Breaking Bad” (Season 4)
- source
- AMC
Metacritic score: 96/100
User score: 9.5/10
17. “Fleabag” (Season 2)
- source
- Amazon
Metacritic score: 96/100
User score: 8.8/10
16. “Twin Peaks” (Season 1)
- source
- Showtime
Metacritic score: 96/100
User score: 9.3/10
15. “Homeland” (Season 2)
- source
- Showtime
Metacritic score: 96/100
User score: 8.3/10
14. “The Sopranos” (Season 3)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 97/100
User score: 9.4/10
13. “Atlanta” (Season 2)
- source
- FX
Metacritic score: 97/100
User score: 7.9/10
12. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 5)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 97/100
User score: 5.6/10
11. “The Sopranos” (Season 2)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 97/100
User score: 9.3/10
10. “The Wire” (Season 4)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 98/100
User score: 9.6/10
9. “The Wire” (Season 3)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 98/100
User score: 9.5/10
8. “The Leftovers” (Season 3)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 98/100
User score: 9.1/10
7. “The Office: UK” (Season 1)
- source
- BBC
Metacritic score: 98/100
User score: 8.5/10
6. “The Office: UK” (Season 3)
- source
- BBC
Metacritic score: 98/100
User score: 8.3/10
5. “Breaking Bad” (Season 5)
- source
- Ursula Coyote/AMC
Metacritic score: 99/100
User score: 9.7/10
4. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 6)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 99/100
User score: 5.3/10
3. “Murder One” (Season 1)
- source
- ABC
Metacritic score: 99/100
User score: 6.3/10
2. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 4)
- source
- HBO
Metacritic score: 99/100
User score: 5.7/10
1. “Rectify” (Season 4)
- source
- SundanceTV
Metacritic score: 99/100
User score: 8.8/10