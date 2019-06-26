caption “Breaking Bad” (Season 5). source AMC

The most critically acclaimed TV shows in history have earned their praise by repeatedly producing innovative and memorable seasons.

Shows like “The Wire,” “Breaking Bad,” and “The Sopranos” consistently won over critics, and their best seasons have set a standard for what great television should look like.

More recent shows like “Fleabag” and “Atlanta” have broken into this elite group, as well.

To find out which series have been the most influential, we turned to the review aggregator Metacritic for its list of the all-time best TV seasons, which ranks shows by their composite critical reception (we excluded miniseries and docuseries).

Check out the 50 best TV-show seasons of all time, according to critics:

50. “My So-Called Life” (Season 1)

source ABC

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.5/10

49. “The Returned” (Season 1)

source A&E

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.6/10

48. “Transparent” (Season 1)

source Amazon Prime Video

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 7.4/10

47. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1)

source Hulu

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 7.8/10

46. “Homeland” (Season 1)

source Showtime

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.3/10

45. “Rectify” (Season 2)

source SundanceTV

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 9.1/10

44. “The Simpsons” (Season 2)

source FOX

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 9.0/10

43. “The Americans” (Season 3)

source FX

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.5/10

42. “Catastrophe” (Season 4)

source Amazon Prime Video

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.1/10

41. “Halt and Catch Fire” (Season 4)

source AMC

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.0/10

40. “The Shield” (Season 1)

source FX

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 9.3/10

39. “Mad Men” (Season 4)

source AMC

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 9.0/10

38. “The Americans” (Season 6)

source FX

Metacritic score: 92/100

User score: 8.1/10

37. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 3)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 7.2/10

36. “Bleak House” (Season 1)

source BBC

Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 9.1/10

35. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 3)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 8.8/10

34. “Louie” (Season 4)

source FX

Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 8.7/10

33. “Deadwood” (Season 2)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 9.2/10

32. “The Office: UK” (Season 2)

source BBC

Metacritic score: 93/100

User score: 8.9/10

31. “The Americans” (Season 5)

source FX

Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 8.3/10

30. “Louie” (Season 3)

source FX

Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 8.8/10

29. “Transparent” (Season 2)

source Amazon

Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 6.7/10

28. “Battlestar Galactica” (Season 3)

source Sci-Fi

Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 9.1/10

37. “Game of Thrones” (Season 4)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 9.2/10

26. “Homicide: Life on the Street” (Season 1)

source NBC

Metacritic score: 94/100

User score: 8.5/10

25. “The Wire” (Season 2)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 95/100

User score: 9.2/10

24. “The Americans” (Season 4)

source FX

Metacritic score: 95/100

User score: 8.9/10

23. “Enlightened” (Season 2)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 95/100

User score: 7.6/10

22. “Catastrophe” (Season 3)

source Amazon

Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.0/10

21. “Fargo” (Season 2)

source FX

Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 9.3/10

20. “Better Things” (Season 2)

source FX

Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 7.2/10

19. “The Sopranos” (Season 6)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.9/10

Notable episodes: “Soprano Home Movies,” “Kaisha,” “Made in America”

18. “Breaking Bad” (Season 4)

source AMC

Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 9.5/10

17. “Fleabag” (Season 2)

source Amazon

Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.8/10

16. “Twin Peaks” (Season 1)

source Showtime

Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 9.3/10

15. “Homeland” (Season 2)

source Showtime

Metacritic score: 96/100

User score: 8.3/10

14. “The Sopranos” (Season 3)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 9.4/10

13. “Atlanta” (Season 2)

source FX

Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 7.9/10

12. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 5)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 5.6/10

11. “The Sopranos” (Season 2)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 97/100

User score: 9.3/10

10. “The Wire” (Season 4)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 9.6/10

9. “The Wire” (Season 3)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 9.5/10

8. “The Leftovers” (Season 3)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 9.1/10

7. “The Office: UK” (Season 1)

source BBC

Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 8.5/10

6. “The Office: UK” (Season 3)

source BBC

Metacritic score: 98/100

User score: 8.3/10

5. “Breaking Bad” (Season 5)

source Ursula Coyote/AMC

Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 9.7/10

4. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 6)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 5.3/10

3. “Murder One” (Season 1)

source ABC

Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 6.3/10

2. “The Larry Sanders Show” (Season 4)

source HBO

Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 5.7/10

1. “Rectify” (Season 4)

source SundanceTV

Metacritic score: 99/100

User score: 8.8/10