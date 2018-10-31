Rappers 50 Cent and Ja Rule are feuding, so 50 Cent bought 200 front-row tickets to a Ja Rule concert so the seats would stay empty

source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Rapper 50 Cent bought 200 front-row tickets to an upcoming Ja Rule concert to make it look like his show is empty.

50 Cent made that announcement on his Instagram page on October 26.

The two artists have feuded with one another since 1999, although there are no definitive reports on what started it.

Rapper 50 Cent escalated his feud with fellow Queens rapper, Ja Rule, by purchasing 200 front-row tickets to Ja Rule’s upcoming concert in Texas, which he plans to keep entirely empty, CBS News reported Tuesday citing an October 26 Instagram post from 50 Cent.

The rapper reportedly bought the tickets to the November 9 show in Arlington, Texas, for $3,000 so that it would appear as if Ja Rule couldn’t draw a crowd.

Ja Rule responded to the news on Saturday, saying he was pleased that he could still get under 50 cent’s skin.

The rappers, who are both from Queens, New York, have been quarreling with one another since the 1990s, although there are no definitive reports on what started it, CNN reported on Monday.

Ja Rule’s biggest hits peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the early 2000s.

50 Cent witnessed tremendous commercial success between 2003 and 2009 when he saw four of his songs reach the top spot on the same Billboard chart.