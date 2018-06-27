50 Cent mocked Terry Crews’ sexual assault testimony in an Instagram post he later deleted

caption 50 Cent. source Jason Merritt/Getty

50 Cent mocked Terry Crews in a now-deleted Instagram post following Crews’ testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on his alleged sexual assault by a Hollywood agent.

The post included an image of Crews shirtless with the words, “I got raped. My wife just watched.”

Rapper 50 Cent mocked actor Terry Crews in an Instagram post following the latter’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights on Tuesday.

In his testimony, Crews recounted his alleged sexual assault by the Hollywood agent Adam Venit, who was the head of the motion picture department at the talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

“As I shared my story, I was told over and over that this was not abuse,” Crews said. “This was just a joke. This was just horseplay. But I can say one man’s horseplay is another man’s humiliation. And I chose to tell my story and share my experience to stand in solidarity with millions of other survivors around the world. That I know how hard it is to come forward, I know the shame associated with the assault. It happened to me.”

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has since deleted his post mocking Crews. As Deadline reported, Jackson’s post included an image of Crews shirtless with the words, “I got raped. My wife just watched.” A second image featured Crews with a rose in his mouth and the words, “Gym time.”

source Instagram/50Cent; Screenshot via Deadline

Jackson’s caption to the post went further in mocking Crews’ testimony. It read, “LOL, What the f— is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear. they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.”

Jackson’s Starz series “Power,” which he executive produces and stars in, premieres its fifth season on Sunday.

Deadline notes that Jackson has a history of making controversial posts and deleting them around the release of major projects. In January, he posted and later deleted a video speaking out against the cable company Altice USA for removing “Power” from its Starz lineup, which Deadline reports corresponded with the release of Jackson’s movie “Den of Thieves.”