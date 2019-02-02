This $750,000 suburban home is so controversial, real estate sites have censored the listing. Take a look inside the ’50 Shades of Maple Glen’ home

- source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
- The listing of a four-bedroom home in suburban Pennsylvania, currently for sale for $750,000, attracted attention last week on social media when one of its unique features came to light.
- Its basement is renovated into a sex playroom complete with a caged bed, aerial swing, whips, and other BDSM (which stands for bondage, discipline, sadism, and masochism) sexual aids.
- The home’s listing agent, Melissa Leonard at Coldwell Banker Preferred, has dubbed the home “50 Shades of Maple Glen” in homage to the popular erotic romance novels and films.
- Leonard told Business Insider that she’s never seen anything like this in her life.
- It’s stirred up controversy in the real estate community, so much so that shortly after the home was listed, the listing service took down the verbiage and photos depicting the room.
- Leonard said neighbors also asked her to take the listing down.
- Take a look inside the home and its subterranean sex chamber.
The home at 1612 Norristown Road in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, looks charming and tame enough.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
The house is situated on a private street, with only a few other homes nearby.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
The town of Maple Glen is also relatively small.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
You’ve got your typical colonial-style, two-story house with a red brick exterior.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
There’s a spacious backyard …
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
… complete with a gazebo …
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
… and the interior is equally conventional.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
But there’s something about this house that sets it apart from the others …
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
… and it may have something to do with the full-blown sex dungeon taking up the entire basement floor.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Props and materials for BDSM play, like whips, chains, and an aerial swing, fill the space.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Leonard told Business Insider that the playroom was added on within the past year.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
The feature was described as a “private adult sexual oasis” when the property was first listed.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Leonard also dubbed the home “50 Shades of Maple Glen” in homage to the popular erotic romance novels and films.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Shortly after the home was listed last week, it went viral, with many taking to social media to express amusement over the sex chamber.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Source: Dan McQuade/Twitter
But within 24 hours of posting the home, Leonard told Business Insider that the listing service removed the verbiage and photos of the playroom because it was deemed inappropriate.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
So now the listing is described as a “one of a kind suburban home” — which is still pretty accurate, let’s be honest.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Leonard said that as far as home add-ons go, a full-floor sex playroom is not common.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
“I’ve never seen this in my life,” Leonard told Business Insider.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Leonard said that “most realtors take out what makes homes unusual,” but she and the owner wanted to embrace the property’s unique feature.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
But as a result, Leonard said the neighbors are not thrilled about it.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
In fact, she said they weren’t even aware of the sex playroom’s existence or proximity to them until the listing went viral last week.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
“They’re very angry,” Leonard told Business Insider.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
According to Leonard, the neighbors are afraid that the sex play pin will attract someone who’s only into that kind of lifestyle.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
She said they even implored her to take the images down before the listing service eventually did.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
But Leonard said she’s simply doing her job by showcasing the home as the owner intended.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
“I don’t think they really have the right to be upset,” Leonard said about the angry neighbors.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Especially, she said, since the basement can be renovated back into something more standard if the prospective owners choose.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
“It can just be a typical home if someone wants it to be that way,” Leonard told Business Insider.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
But since the home comes fully furnished, the buyers would first inherit the room as is before making any changes if they wish.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
As far as the owner is concerned, Leonard said he’s excited about the publicity the home has garnered, despite the residents’ ire.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
The suburban town has a population of 6,837 people.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Source: Data USA
It’s about a 40-minute drive from Philadelphia …
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
… and an hour and 40 minutes away from New York.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
It’s definitely not the first place you’d think you’d find something like this.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Leonard said she didn’t know the designer who came in to construct the playroom, but the owner, who is accustomed to that particular lifestyle, knew who to turn to.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
The rest of the home is conventional and elegant.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
There are four bedrooms in the home — five, if you count the one in the basement …
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
… and two and a half bathrooms.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
It has a gym for more, ahem, conventional exercise.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
The home was built in 1997.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Source: Coldwell Banker
In addition to the basement and the two stories, the home also has an unfinished attic.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
You can currently spend a night in the home for $750, Leonard said.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
And if you want the home all to yourself, it’s listed on the market for $750,000.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
Source: Coldwell Banker
With all the attention the property has gotten, the home may not be for sale for long.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography
“I hope we get a nice suburban family,” Leonard said.
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography