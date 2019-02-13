This $750,000 suburban home is so controversial that real-estate sites have censored the listing. Take a look inside the ’50 Shades of Maple Glen’ home.

By
Katie Canales, Business Insider US
-
The basement of this quaint suburban Pennsylvania home is a BDSM playroom.

caption
The basement of this quaint suburban Pennsylvania home is a BDSM playroom.
source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

  • The listing of a home in suburban Pennsylvania, for sale for $750,000, attracted attention last week on social media when one of its unique features came to light.
  • Its basement has been renovated into a sex playroom, complete with a caged bed, an aerial swing, whips, and other BDSM sexual aids.
  • The home’s listing agent, Melissa Leonard of Coldwell Banker Preferred, dubbed the home “50 Shades of Maple Glen,” an homage to the popular “50 Shades of Grey” erotic romance novels and films. She told Business Insider she’d never seen anything like the home.
  • The home has stirred up so much controversy in the real-estate community that shortly after it was listed, the listing service took down the verbiage and photos of the room. Leonard said neighbors also asked her to take down the listing.
  • Take a look inside the home and its subterranean sex chamber.

The home at 1612 Norristown Road in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, looks charming and tame enough.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

The house is on a private street, with only a few other homes nearby.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

The town of Maple Glen is also relatively small.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

You’ve got your typical Colonial-style, two-story house with a red brick exterior.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

There’s a spacious backyard …

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

… complete with a gazebo.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

The interior is equally conventional.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

But there’s something about this house that sets it apart from the others …

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

… and it may have something to do with the full-blown sex dungeon taking up the entire basement floor.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Props and materials for BDSM play, like whips, chains, and an aerial swing, fill the space.

caption
The animal-hide rug is a nice touch.
source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

The home’s listing agent, Melissa Leonard, told Business Insider that the playroom was added within the past year.

caption
A bedroom in the home at 1612 Norristown Road.
source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

The feature was described as a “private adult sexual oasis” when the property was first listed.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Leonard also dubbed the home “50 Shades of Maple Glen,” an homage to the popular “50 Shades of Grey” erotic romance novels and films.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Shortly after the home was listed last week, the listing went viral, with many people on social media saying they were amused by the sex chamber.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Source: Dan McQuade on Twitter

But Leonard said that within 24 hours of posting the home, the listing service removed the verbiage and photos of the playroom because it was deemed inappropriate.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

So now the listing is described as a one-of-a-kind suburban home — which is still pretty accurate, let’s be honest.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Leonard said that as far as home add-ons go, a full-floor sex playroom is not common.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

“I’ve never seen this in my life,” Leonard said.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Leonard said that while “most realtors take out what makes homes unusual,” she and the owner wanted to embrace the property’s unique feature.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

But, Leonard said, the neighbors are not thrilled about it.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

She said they weren’t aware of the sex playroom’s existence or proximity to them until the listing went viral last week.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

“They’re very angry,” Leonard said.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

According to Leonard, the neighbors are afraid that the sex playpen will attract someone who’s only into that lifestyle.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

She said they even implored her to take the images down, before the listing service eventually did.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

But Leonard said she’s simply doing her job by showcasing the home as the owner intended.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

“I don’t think they really have the right to be upset,” Leonard said about the angry neighbors.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Especially since the basement can be renovated into something more standard if the new owner chooses, she said.

caption
Another contraption on the opposite side of the bed in the sex chamber.
source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

“It can just be a typical home if someone wants it to be that way,” Leonard said.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Since the home comes fully furnished, the buyers would inherit the room as is, but then they could make changes if they wish.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Leonard said the owner was excited about the publicity the home has garnered, despite the neighbors’ ire.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

The suburban town has a population of 6,837 people.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Source: Data USA

It’s about a 40-minute drive from Philadelphia …

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

… and an hour and 40 minutes from New York.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

It’s definitely not the first place you’d think you’d find something like this.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Leonard said that she didn’t know the designer who came in to construct the playroom but that the owner knew who to turn to.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

The rest of the home is conventional and elegant.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

There are four bedrooms — five if you count the one in the basement …

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

… and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

It has a gym for more, ahem, conventional exercise.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

The home was built in 1997.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Source: Coldwell Banker

In addition to the basement and the two stories, the home has an unfinished attic.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

You can spend a night in the home for $750, Leonard said.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

And if you want the home all to yourself, it’s listed for $750,000.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

Source: Coldwell Banker

With all the attention the property has gotten, the home may not be for sale for long.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography

“I hope we get a nice suburban family,” Leonard said.

source
Courtesy of Gary Schempp Photography