The 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is taking place in Singapore this week – here are the countries involved

ASEAN foreign ministers will congregate in Singapore for the annual Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The Straits Times

The 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) – an annual meeting where foreign ministers discuss both ongoing and future cooperation between nations among other issues – is taking place in Singapore.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, will chair the AMM and any other related meetings such as the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum from July 30 to August 4.

He will also co-chair the ASEAN-China Post Ministerial Conference (PMC) in Singapore’s capacity as ASEAN-China country coordinator.

At the PMC, the ASEAN minsters will meet their counterparts from ASEAN’s Dialogue Partners – namely Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, and the United States.

At the AMM, the foreign ministers will discuss issues like how to further strengthen ASEAN centrality and unity, review ASEAN’s external relations, the evolution of regional architecture, and exchange views on regional and international issues.

“ASEAN Foreign Ministers will take stock of progress in regional cooperation and chart the way forward towards implementing the ASEAN Leaders Vision for a Resilient and Innovative ASEAN”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in statement.