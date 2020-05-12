54% of participants in a new poll cited the Trump administration as a source of misinformation on the coronavirus

caption A member of the audience wearing a mask listens to US President Donald Trump speak on protecting Americas seniors from the COVID-19 pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 30, 2020. source MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

More than half of those surveyed in a recent Gallup/Knight Foundation survey said the Trump administration is a source of misinformation.

Other sources of misinformation included social media and mainstream media.

Over half of the people surveyed in an April poll said President Donald Trump’s administration was responsible for misinformation on the new coronavirus.

A Gallup/Knight Foundation survey, which interviewed 1,693 adults across all 50 states and the District of Columbia who are members of Gallup’s panel between April 14-20, 2020 found that 54% of respondents said the Trump administration was a source of coronavirus misinformation.

Trump’s administration was the second most cited source of misinformation behind social media. However, while only 15% of respondents said social media was the main source of misinformation, 47% said Trump’s administration was the main source of misinformation.

Additionally, 33% of respondents said mainstream media was the main source of misinformation. According to the survey: “partisans have clear ideas of what entities are most responsible for misinformation.”

“For Democrats, it is the Trump administration; for Republicans, it is the mainstream national news media. But Democrats are more likely to name the Trump administration than Republicans are to name the mainstream media. Independents are about equally likely to name the Trump administration and the mainstream news media,” the survey found said.

The Trump administration was the number one source of misinformation for 85% of Democrats but only 4% of Republicans, according to the poll. On the flip side, 75% of Republicans said the mainstream media is the number one source of misinformation, compared to only 2% of Democrats.

The vast majority of both parties believe that misinformation about the virus is a major problem: 82% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans.

On Monday, Twitter announced that it would start adding labels to coronavirus information that is “disputed,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to The Journal, the decision is a part of efforts from “Silicon Valley to try to slow the spread of false claims related to the pandemic.”

Last week, a video titled “Plandemic,” which featured many debunked claims about the pandemic went viral on social media sites before sites like Facebook and Youtube announced that they were removing it, Business Insider previously reported.

“The accuracy and the quality of the information people learn about COVID-19 could literally affect their physical health, and in the extreme, could have life or death consequences for them,” the survey said.

The White House has not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication.