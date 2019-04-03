540 million Facebook users had sensitive personal data left exposed by app developers

Data on more than 540 million Facebook users was left exposed on public servers by app developers.

The social network’s lax data policies meant that for years developers could easily harvest users’ sensitive data – and now it’s leaking out.

Facebook has since tightened up the data the user data accessible to app developers, especially in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but at least some damage has already been done.

“Data about Facebook users has been spread far beyond the bounds of what Facebook can control today,” said UpGuard, the security firm that found the leak.

Researchers at security firm UpGuard found that the user data, which had been harvested from Facebook by third-party app developers, was sitting without any password protection on public Amazon servers it had been uploaded to. That data included sensitive information like users’ friends, likes, music, photos, events, interests, and check-ins. UpGuard’s findings were first reported by Bloomberg.

The vast majority of the records – 540 million users’ info – had apparently been uploaded publicly by Cultura Cultiva, a Mexican media company. A second unprotected user data was far smaller, at around 22,000 users, and related to a Facebook-integrated app called “At the Pool” which shut down in 2014.

“As Facebook faces scrutiny over its data stewardship practices, they have made efforts to reduce third party access. But as these exposures show, the data genie cannot be put back in the bottle,” UpGuard wrote in a blog post about its findings on Wednesday.

In a statement, Facebook spokesperson Katy Dormer told Business Insider: “Facebook’s policies prohibit storing Facebook information in a public database. Once alerted to the issue, we worked with Amazon to take down the databases. We are committed to working with the developers on our platform to protect people’s data.”

