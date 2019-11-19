5G is coming to Singapore in 2020, but your mobile experience could actually decline, OpenSignal says

5G is coming to Singapore in 2020, but user mobile experience could actually stagnate or even worsen if telcos choose to focus on price competition instead of quality, OpenSignal said. The Straits Times

5G technology has been the buzzword of 2019, but how exactly it will change internet consumption across the world remains to be seen.

In Singapore, 5G adoption is expected to skyrocket in 2020, especially since operators are planning to launch up to four 5G networks next year, mobile analytics company OpenSignal has predicted.

But even with the touted capabilities 5G has, user mobile experience in Singapore could stagnate – or worse, go into reverse in 2020 – if telcos choose to focus on price competition instead of quality, the British firm said in a report.

However, 5G experience is expected to suffer a “huge impact” as Singapore operators brace for a fourth entrant and 5G spectrum is in short supply, the report said.

Front-runner 5G spectrum bands today are the 3.5 GHz, and the 26 GHz and 28 GHz (mmWave) bands, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore.

However, spectrum in the 3.5 GHz – key to providing wide-area 5G coverage – is currently extensively used only for satellite communications in the Asia Pacific region at the moment.

The authority has said that it is currently working to free up the 3.4 GHz to 3.6 GHz spectrum for 5G, but expects to do so only by 2021. It will also make available the mmWave bands “to provide ultra-high speed connectivity in localised hotspots”.

According to OpenSignal, the 5G experience will be incomplete unless both mid-band spectrums and mmWave spectrums are available.

Globally, OpenSignal expects that 3G will continue to be more popular than 5G in 2020, as adoption is moving too slowly to overtake 3G usage in just one year.

The limited reach of current 5G networks means that users will still rely on 4G connections, which might result in network congestion, particularly at busy times of the day.

But when fully rolled out, 5G is expected to relieve network congestion and improve mobile experience – including video streaming and gaming – for consumers.

At the moment, video streaming is negatively impacted by congestion, poor latency and traffic management restrictions, the report said. Similarly, optimum gaming experience requires low latency and lightning fast networks, which 4G is unable to provide.

Read Also: