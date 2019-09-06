The latest jobs report is one of 6 key economic statistics. Here’s what each of them signal, and how often they’re released.

source Reuters / Lucas Jackson

The latest US jobs report is just one of several critical measurements watched by investors, politicians, and analysts to forecast the economy’s future.

While some metrics are published by government agencies, surveys from the Institute for Supply Management and the University of Michigan are also regarded as important indicators.

Here are six of the most watched economic metrics, how frequently they’re released, and what they measure.

A recent US employment report revealed a hiring slowdown in August and offered the latest look into how the nation’s economy is handling the US-China trade war.

Government data is among the most reliable economic indicators, and previews how big-picture trends might affect everyday consumers. Other establishments like the Institute of Supply Management also provide high-quality statistics closely watched by investors, government officials, and economists.

Following these metrics can help discern whether the economic landscape is trending upward or heading toward a recession. Here are six of the most important measurements of the US economy, what they mean, and how often they’re published.

Unemployment rate

Focus: The US Bureau of Labor Statistics gathers nonfarm payroll data every month, highlighting updates to the unemployment rate and average wages. The data is broken down by gender, age, level of employment, and sector. Any considerable drop in wages or employment can signal a downturn, as unemployed consumers will likely spend less and stave off economic expansion.

GDP growth

source Simon Dawson/Reuters

Focus: Gross domestic product has been the main tool for measuring economies around the world for nearly eight decades. The monetary figure measures the value of a nation’s final goods and services produced in a specific time period. While it leaves out crucial variables like sustainability and social welfare, GDP’s simplicity makes it a go-to stat for determining the rate of a country’s economic expansion.

Federal Reserve interest rate

Focus: The Federal Reserve uses the federal funds rate as a policy tool to either encourage borrowing or saving across the US. Interest rate hikes and cuts are voted on at Federal Open Market Committee meetings, when the Fed chair and regional presidents convene to discuss the current economic outlook.

Housing starts

source REUTERS/ Gary Cameron

Focus: Homes are often consumers’ biggest investment, and a slowdown in house construction could stem from collective uncertainty toward economic conditions. The housing starts report reveals national construction trends as well as regional views that indicate which areas of the US are seeing increased homeowner and developer interest.

Consumer sentiment

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Focus: This survey measures a random sample of consumers’ views on the economy, their own financial positions, and how they view the economy compared to the past. Consumer spending drives about 70% of the national economy, so a consensus shift can bring major consequences. By surveying consumers instead of using other, less direct indicators, the sentiment index gives a hugely relevant look at how spending habits shift.

ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index

source Reuters