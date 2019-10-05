6 elephants died after falling down a Thai waterfall where they were believed to be attempting to save one another

Six elephants were found dead in Thailand on Saturday.

They were believed to have fallen into a waterfall and drowned after a calf fell and died.

Two elephants were saved.

The waterfall has been the site of similar incidents, with 8 elephants dying there in 1992.

Six wild elephants have died after falling down a waterfall called Haew Narok (Hell’s Fall) at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.

Two others were saved in the incident on Saturday at the Haew Narok Waterfall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, officials said.

The dead elephants included a three-year old calf, said park chief Kanchit Srinoppawan. The waterfall has been closed temporarily following the incident.

Authorities were alerted to the incident early Saturday after it was reported that a group of elephants were blocking the road near the waterfall, according to Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

According to Metro, authorities believe that the calf was the first elephant to fall, and that at least one elephant, its mother, died attempting to save it.

“It was an accident. We have often seen this happening,” National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told Reuters.

According to the BBC, eight elephants died at the same location in a similar incident in 1992.

There are around 300 wild elephants in the park, which covers more than 2,000 square km (772 square miles) of forest and grassland. It is home to various wild animals, including bears, elephants and gibbons, and is a popular destination for tourists.

