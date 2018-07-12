6 features in the new MacBooks that business users should love

source Apple

Apple on Thursday launched a new family of MacBook Pro laptops in several new configurations for both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro is the laptop that’s designed for the worker bee. With that in mind, Apple tells us that these new laptops include several features that business users should love. On top of that, the new version of the operating system – macOS Mojave, due out this fall – also has an armload of business-friendly features.

Take a look:

The new MacBook Pro models that include a Touchbar include faster Intel chips

source Apple

The 15-inch models with a Touchbar have a 6-core Intel chip, and the 13-inch have a quad-core.

What that means is that these notebooks have super-fast chips that can work with larger sets of data, run things like simulations and speedily handle video and audio editing, making this laptop a true alternative to a desktop.

These chips are not as speedy as the ones that power the desktop iMac, which range from 8 cores to 18 cores, but they are still plenty powerful for most business user’s needs.

The new MacBook also includes a new, special chip known as the T2

source Otherworld Computing

This is a custom chip for Apple that was originally only available in the desktop iMacs. It handles several special functions including security.

Because there’s a special chip handling security, the new laptops can easily encrypt/decrypt your data.

And for the first time, MacBooks can offer “secure boot” which ensures that only the legit operating system ever boots, even if you download a virus.

There’s a new Apple Business Manager for IT departments

source Apple

Last month, just ahead of releasing these new Macs, Apple launched a new Apple Business Manager, a website that helps IT teams manage fleets of corporate Apple devices.

IT pros can use this service to enroll new Apple devices, buy apps and books, and assign tasks, along with the necessary privileges, to IT administrators.

A new ‘Work’ tab in the redesigned Mac App Store

source Apple

As part of the launch of Mojave, Apple is redesigning its Mac App Store. The new app store will feature a ‘Work’ tab to help you find business and utility apps.

Apple says that its new Mac Store will include top business apps like Microsoft Office and Adobe Lightroom CC.

A new and improved Finder

source Apple

Finder, Apple’s tool for helping you find your files is getting a major update. Finder will include a new Gallery View, which offers bigger icons to visually search through files.

It will also get a “Quick Actions” feature that lets you work with files in a number of ways without having to open the file and its associated app. It will do things such as rotating images, password-protecting documents and trimming video.

Developers will be able to more easily convert iPhone apps to Mac Mojave apps starting in 2019

source apple wwdc 2018

Apple is working on a new “developer framework” for Mac Apps.

These new new tools for app developers will include one features developers have been begging for for years: making it easier to convert iOS apps, that run on iPhones and iPads, to Mac apps.

Companies that have written iPhone apps for their employees or customers should be able to use this new framework to bring those apps to the Mac.

Apple has included what it’s calling a ‘sneak peek” of how this will work in Mojave using its own apps. It promises to open this up to its app developers in 2019.