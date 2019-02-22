6 Myanmar nationals found in a Singapore cemetery say they were gravediggers – this is what their graveyard ‘home’ looks like

Six Myanmar nationals were arrested at a cemetery in Choa Chu Kang for immigration-related offences, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said. Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Six Myanmar nationals – who lived in a cemetery in Choa Chu Kang, in make-shift quarters – were arrested by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for committing immigration-related offences.

ICA said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 21) that during an operation on Monday morning at the cemetery, one of the Myanmar nationals had spotted its officers and tried to flee.

A chase ensued and the officers eventually subdued him. The man then led the officers to his makeshift quarters within the cemetery, where the other five Myanmar nationals were found.

Photos from the scene show that the dwelling consisted of tarp, floor tiles laid on soil, plastic chairs, and some containers and baskets.

One of the baskets appears as though it is filled with beer cans.

ICA arrested the six men – aged between 22 and 42 – for immigration-related offences, including overstaying in Singapore.

According to the authority, these men claimed that they were working as gravediggers in the cemetery.

ICA said in its statement that it “takes a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally”.

It added: “Under the Immigration Act (Cap 133), the penalties for overstaying or illegal entry are a jail term of up to six months plus a minimum of three strokes of the cane, while the penalties for illegal departure is a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.”