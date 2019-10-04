6 of the world’s best bars are now in Singapore, with 3 among the top 20

The Asian nightlife is world-renowned, and the latest list of the world’s top bars has put the limelight on six of Singapore’s best watering holes.
The World’s 50 Best Bars list, released in London on Wednesday (Oct 3), is based on votes from over 500 industry experts across the globe, taking into account the most innovative and exciting developments in bars and bartending.
The world’s three best bars are: Dante, New York, Connaught Bar, London, and Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires.
Regionally, there are a total of 13 bars that made it to the list, seven excluding Singapore. Two each from Hong Kong, Japan and China, and one from Taiwan.
Here are the Singaporean bars that made it onto the list:
1. Atlas – 8th place
Singapore’s Atlas bar – which is only two years old – overtook the likes of Hong Kong’s The Old Man for eigth place.
Atlas is located at the ground floor of Parkview Square, one of Singapore’s most iconic buildings. The architecture of the building was inspired by the Art Deco skyscrapers of Europe and New York.
The highlight at Atlas is a gin tower which houses a massive collection of over 1,300 different spirits.
2. Manhattan – 11th place
Located at the Regent Hotel, the bar is best known for its classics-based drinks. It prides itself on its old world glamour, with velvet armchairs and grand mahogany tables.
Manhattan was also named the world’s third best bar in 2018.
3. Native – 12th place
Situated on Amoy Street, this Asia-centric bar is only three years old, and sources everything strictly from the region. Even the wares, scents and music are sourced from local and regional craftsmen.
It serves cocktails with South-east Asian ingredients like jasmine blossoms, aged sugarcane, turmeric leaves, Thai rum, and also ants. Yes, ants.
Native also picked up the Ketel One Sustainability Award earlier in the year.
4. Jigger & Pony – 29th place
This bar boasts classic and vintage cocktails served on a dark wood counter, and its signature warm and professional hospitality.
Its new venue at Amara Hotel in Tanjong Pagar has a menu which is actually a magazine, and features 27 cocktails based on the classics, but with fresh twists.
5. Operation Dagger – 30th place
This cool and mysterious subterranean bar is located at Ann Siang Hill and looks like an apothecary. Step inside the nondescript entrance and you’ll be greeted with a light cloud, formed by several hundred lightbulbs.
Customers can also ask for their drinks “omakase”, a flight of cocktails picked by the bartender.
6. The Old Man, Singapore – 38th place
Sister venue to the original in Hong Kong – which took 9th place – this bar boasts highly creative drinks which follow the original Hong Kong recipes to a tee.
Located in Chinatown on the popular Keong Saik Road, there is no sign to indicate its location, merely a pineapple lamp above the door, so keep your eyes peeled.
