6 of the world’s best bars are now in Singapore, with 3 among the top 20

Six of Singapore’s bars made it to the list, including newcomer Atlas as well as veterans like Manhatten and Jigger & Pony. Facebook/Atlas Singapore

The Asian nightlife is world-renowned, and the latest list of the world’s top bars has put the limelight on six of Singapore’s best watering holes.

The World’s 50 Best Bars list, released in London on Wednesday (Oct 3), is based on votes from over 500 industry experts across the globe, taking into account the most innovative and exciting developments in bars and bartending.

The world’s three best bars are: Dante, New York, Connaught Bar, London, and Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires.

Regionally, there are a total of 13 bars that made it to the list, seven excluding Singapore. Two each from Hong Kong, Japan and China, and one from Taiwan.

Here are the Singaporean bars that made it onto the list:

1. Atlas – 8th place

Singapore’s Atlas bar – which is only two years old – overtook the likes of Hong Kong’s The Old Man for eigth place.

Atlas is located at the ground floor of Parkview Square, one of Singapore’s most iconic buildings. The architecture of the building was inspired by the Art Deco skyscrapers of Europe and New York.

The highlight at Atlas is a gin tower which houses a massive collection of over 1,300 different spirits.

caption Feels a little like the Great-Gatsby. source Atlas

2. Manhattan – 11th place

Located at the Regent Hotel, the bar is best known for its classics-based drinks. It prides itself on its old world glamour, with velvet armchairs and grand mahogany tables.

Manhattan was also named the world’s third best bar in 2018.

caption Low-lit New York vibes. source Regent Singapore

3. Native – 12th place

Situated on Amoy Street, this Asia-centric bar is only three years old, and sources everything strictly from the region. Even the wares, scents and music are sourced from local and regional craftsmen.

It serves cocktails with South-east Asian ingredients like jasmine blossoms, aged sugarcane, turmeric leaves, Thai rum, and also ants. Yes, ants.

Native also picked up the Ketel One Sustainability Award earlier in the year.

caption The drinks here are strictly new creations only, so don’t expect to find the classics. source Native

4. Jigger & Pony – 29th place

This bar boasts classic and vintage cocktails served on a dark wood counter, and its signature warm and professional hospitality.

Its new venue at Amara Hotel in Tanjong Pagar has a menu which is actually a magazine, and features 27 cocktails based on the classics, but with fresh twists.

caption A nice old school styled bar. source World’s 50 Best Bars

5. Operation Dagger – 30th place

This cool and mysterious subterranean bar is located at Ann Siang Hill and looks like an apothecary. Step inside the nondescript entrance and you’ll be greeted with a light cloud, formed by several hundred lightbulbs.

Customers can also ask for their drinks “omakase”, a flight of cocktails picked by the bartender.

caption Cool name equals cool bar. source Operation Dagger

6. The Old Man, Singapore – 38th place

Sister venue to the original in Hong Kong – which took 9th place – this bar boasts highly creative drinks which follow the original Hong Kong recipes to a tee.

Located in Chinatown on the popular Keong Saik Road, there is no sign to indicate its location, merely a pineapple lamp above the door, so keep your eyes peeled.

caption This venue is significantly larger than the one in Hong Kong source World’s 50 Best Bars

