6 people were shot at a ‘large party’ held in California despite the state’s social distancing order

California has recently reported some success in using social distancing orders, which limits gatherings, to “flatten the cure” of new COVID-19 infections

Six people were shot Saturday in California in what police called a ‘large party’ despite state orders that have prohibited gatherings to reduce new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to reports of “multiple shots fired” and “several victims of a shooting” at an apartment complex in the city of Bakersfield. When police arrived, they determined a “large party” had been occurring before the shooting.

Victims included a juvenile female and five adults – four females and one male – according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said all six victims of the shooting were treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests had been made in the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Major cities across the country, including Los Angeles, California, have reported a reduction in crime due to policies put in place because of the novel coronavirus. Los Angeles arrests dropped during the first half of March by 14% from 3,406 to 2,944 arrests– dropping the daily average from 300 to 60, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On March 19, California became the first state in the US to issue a stay-at-home order, which has been implemented in most states nationwide to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus cases and deaths. In California, people who do not live in the same household are asked to stay six feet apart. State leaders directed all unessential gatherings to be canceled or postponed. Police did not say whether the six people injured in the shooting Saturday resided in the same household.

The state has reported apparent success as a result of its social distancing orders. COVID-19 cases in California were doubling about every 3.5 days at the end of March. Last week, they were doubling every week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Over time, and as we implemented different stay-at-home efforts and orders, we see that it has generally gone down,” Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency, said on Friday. “And that this is exactly the kind of data that helps inform us as to whether we need to do something different with our expectations and our directions to our counties and all across California or whether we stay the course.”

There are at least 22,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California and 634 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.