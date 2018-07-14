6 shows Netflix should never have canceled, from ‘Gypsy’ to ‘Sense8’

source Netflix

Not too long ago, Netflix famously never canceled shows.

But over the past year and a half, Netflix has been on a canceling streak, cutting shows like “The Get Down,” “Girlboss,” and “Gypsy.”

After a few years of being lenient on letting shows survive more than one season, this came as a surprise, especially considering some of these shows shouldn’t have been canceled in the first place – in our opinion.

Shows like “Everything Sucks!” which was canceled in less than two months and “Sense8,” which has a lot more story to tell, deserved more seasons.

Here, we picked 6 shows Netflix never should have canceled, along with their Rotten Tomatoes critic and audience scores, and what made them special:

“Everything Sucks!”: Canceled after one season

Netflix description: “It’s 1996 in a town called Boring, where high school misfits in the AV and drama clubs brave the ups and downs of teenage life in the VHS era.” Critic score: 71% Audience score: 91% Date released: February 2018 Date canceled: April 2018

Critics enjoyed this short and sweet show, which tells the story of a lesbian high-school sophomore in the 90s. At first, it seemed like a slew of 90s references set to a soundtrack filled with Oasis, but by the end of its first episode, it proved it was much deeper than that. A group of very passionate audience members has continued a relentless campaign to get Netflix to continue the show despite its quick cancellation in early April.

“Sense8”: Canceled after two seasons

Netflix description: “From the creators of ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Babylon 5’ comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other’s lives.”

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 92%

Date released: June 2015

Date canceled: June 2017 (a two-hour series finale came out June 2018)

Wacky but stunning, “Sense8” applied issues going on in today’s culture to its incredible sci-fi world. Its finale wrapped things up, but its premise and its characters had so much more to do and say. Like “Everything Sucks!” fans, “Sense8” obsessives still want Netflix to bring the show back, and haven’t gotten quiet on social media.

“Lady Dynamite”: Canceled after two seasons

Netflix description: “Comedian Maria Bamford navigates awkward dates, bizarre gigs and the fallout from a major breakdown in a funny and poignant series based on her life.”

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 79%

Date released: May 2016

Date canceled: January 2018

Maria Bamford, the star of “Lady Dynamite,” is one of the most unique comedians today (or ever). She applied her strange but sweet spirit into this deeply personal but also incredibly funny comedy that showed what it’s like inside the mind of a troubled person.

“Seven Seconds”: Canceled after one season

Netflix description: “The death of a 15-year-old African American boy in Jersey City sets off a police cover-up and a search for the truth.”

Critic score: 78%

Audience score: 84%

Date released: February 2018

Date canceled: April 2018 Starring two-time Emmy winner Regina King and Clare-Hope Ashley, this dark but important series could have become something as poignant as FX’s “American Crime Story” if it had been given the chance to tell more stories about victims of the flawed criminal justice system, because there’s plenty of inspiration out there.

“The Get Down”: Canceled after one season (two parts)

Netflix description: “In 1977 New York City, the talented and soulful youth of the South Bronx chase dreams and breakneck beats to transform music history.”

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 90%

Date released: August 2016

Date canceled: May 2017

The music, dancing, young cast, and spectacular direction from Baz Luhrmann made “The Get Down” unlike anything else out there. It didn’t get the attention it deserved, and unfortunately cost Netflix way too much money to continue funding it.

“Gypsy”: Canceled after one season

Netflix description: “A therapist forms troubling relationships with people connected to her patients.”

Critic score: 36%

Audience score: 84%

Date released: June 2017

Date canceled: August 2017