6 of the most powerful Democrats in Congress just fired a warning shot demanding that Attorney General William Barr make Mueller’s report public

Top House Democrats sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Friday night demanding that the Justice Department publicly release the entirety of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report.

“This report is required under the Special Counsel regulations, and we expect the Attorney General to release it without delay,” they wrote.

They said the Justice Department has an obligation to release any evidence – either publicly or to Congress – that the president engaged in criminal or other serious misconduct.

Mueller delivered his final report on the Russia investigation to the Justice Department on Friday evening.

Reps. Elijah Cummings, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Richard Neal, Jerrold Nadler, and Eliot Engel said in their letter that the Justice Department should release the full report “without delay” because of the “profound public interest” surrounding its contents.

“Because the Justice Department maintains that a sitting president cannot be indicted, to then withhold evidence of wrongdoing from Congress because a sitting President cannot be charged is to convert Justice Department policy into the means for a cover-up,” they wrote. “Anything less than full transparency would raise serious questions about whether the Department of Justice policy is being used as a pretext for a cover-up of misconduct.”

The Democrats also noted that Trump recently called for the public release of the report. Trump has spent nearly two years attacking Mueller and the investigation. Earlier this month, he said the special counsel “should never have been appointed and there should be no Mueller Report.”

“Let it come out, let people see it,” the president said earlier this week. “Let’s see whether or not it’s legit.”

On March 14, the House unanimously passed a resolution calling for the Mueller report to be publicly released.

