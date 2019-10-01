Ryan Reynolds is starring in a Netflix action movie from the director of ‘Transformers,’ and it’s impossible to tell what it’s about from the trailer

By
Kirsten Acuna
-
Ryan Reynolds becomes a vigilante in the Michael Bay-directed movie,

Netflix

  • On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds debuted the trailer for a Netflix movie called “6 Underground” from “Transformers” director Michael Bay.
  • If you’ve watched the three-minute trailer, it’s a bit tough to gauge what the movie’s about.
  • The film looks like it was written by an algorithm.
  • “6 Underground” appears to take everything that works in big action franchise – explosions, fast cars, crashing through windows from skyscrapers, and slow-motion shots – and put them together in a generic action flick about saving the world.
  • According to IMDB, the movie is about six billionaires who fake their own death in order to work together to take down criminals.
  • On the bright side, the film is written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, two of the men behind “Deadpool.” So maybe they’ll prove us wrong.
  • “6 Underground” will be released on Netflix on Friday, December 13. Watch the trailer below.