Celebrities and royal fans are furious over a 60 Minutes segment which details ‘how Meghan Markle lost her sparkle’

A 60 Minutes Australia documentary about the Duchess of Sussex is being branded “racist” by celebrities and royal supporters.

A trailer for the programme, which features the tag line “how Meghan Markle lost her sparkle” shows British TV personality Katie Hopkins criticizing the duchess for wearing a one-shoulder dress and for “glowing.”

“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil called out the network for being “stupid, anti-black scum bags.”

60 Minutes Australia has been accused of racism for producing a documentary detailing “how Meghan Markle lost her sparkle.”

In the synopsis for the documentary, which airs on Australia’s Channel 9 on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex is described as going “from adored to insufferable” since she married Prince Harry in 2018.

“#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year,” writes 60 Minutes Australia on Twitter.

“What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale?”

#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year. What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale? pic.twitter.com/dHtiPdwa7j — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 4, 2019

The trailer for the documentary features controversial TV personality Katie Hopkins, who criticized Markle for “glowing.”

“She’s a no-one,” Hopkins can be heard saying in the clip. “She wears bad clothes.

“There she is in a one shoulder dress, being glowing. Because all she does is glow.

“Abdicate. Off you go,” she added.

caption Meghan Markle wore a one-shoulder dress at the 2018 British Fashion Awards. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Celebrities and royal supporters have criticized the TV network for focusing on Markle instead of Prince Andrew, who has recently been in the press for his involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Good Place” star and activist Jameela Jamil called out the network for being “stupid, anti-black scum bags.”

“THANK YOU FOR EXPOSING THE FACT THAT THIS WOMAN IS ALWAYS GLOWING,” Jamil wrote on Twitter.

“She must be stopped. What Andrew did to those teenage girls was bad… but even he never dared to GLOW… you stupid, anti-black scum bags,” she added.

“This is a f—— pantomime, not journalism.”

If you have to bring in Katie Hopkins, you’re scraping the absolute bottom of the barrel, So immediately we can dismiss this trash “entertainment” as *any* form of “journalism.” Are there any POC in this doc other than the woman being bullied? WHERE’S THE DOC ON ANDREW THE PEDO? https://t.co/wXqJ7HTe6c — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) September 5, 2019

It’s not the first time Jamil has defended Markle and Prince Harry.

The couple were the subjects of scrutiny after they reportedly took three private jets throughout the month of August.

Harry and Markle were accused of hypocricy for flying privately to visit Elton John in Nice while, at the same time, urging fans to be aware of the impact of climate change.

At the time, Jamil came to their defense, saying it wouldn’t be safe for them to fly commercial because they are “prime targets for kidnapping and sometimes assasination.”

However, despite John saying he paid for the aircraft to be carbon neutral, the couple are still criticized for their actions in the 60 Minutes trailer.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Jamil said that if Markle “was a white woman, all the bold things she’s doing would be celebrated.”

“I’m massively mortified by the way people in England nitpick everything Meghan does,” she said.

“Let’s just hope this is an adjustment period and that things are about to improve, because if Meghan was a white woman, all the bold things she’s doing would be celebrated.”

Actress Mia Farrow has also pitched in, writing on Twitter: “With all due respect – this smug racist babble is appalling, idiotic, distressing, and disgusting.”

With all due respect- this smug racist babble is appalling, idiotic, distressing and disgusting. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2019

She added: “Shame on you for airing this trash – Great Britain is fortunate to have this intelligent, compassionate, beautiful woman in the Royal Family. In her, Prince Harry has found happiness and for that we rejoice.”

Royal fans seemed to agree, with one person writing, “How about a 60min on Prince Andrew?”

Another said: “Did you interview any people of colour for this show or is it just white people attacking her? Anyone from her charities or those who’ve actually worked with her? No.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

