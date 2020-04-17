60% of Singapore’s Covid-19 cases are workers living in dorms – and those who recover could be housed on cruise ships

An inside cabin on the SuperStar Gemini, which is a cruise ship being considered by the Singapore government to temporarily accommodate foreign workers who recover from Covid-19. Instagram/ Star Cruises

Singapore on Thursday (Apr 16) reported a record 728 new cases of Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases so far to 4,427.

Unsurprisingly, most of the new cases – 654 (or 89 per cent) – are workers living in dormitories, where many facilities and spaces are shared.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,689 (or around 60.7 per cent) have been workers living in dorms, while a small minority of 218 patients are work permit holders who do not live in dorms.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the spike in number of new cases amongst work permit holders residing in dormitories was in line with increased testing of workers.

The Government has so far declared 12 dorms as isolation areas, The Straits Times reported. Workers living in these 12 dorms must be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

In addition, there were 29 dorm and construction clusters as of Thursday. These include:

S11 Dorm Tenda Dorm Tampines Dorm Kranji Lodge Sungei Tengah Lodge Westlite Toh Guan Toh Guan Dorm Cochrane Lodge 1 Cochrane Lodge 2 Shaw Lodge Acacia Lodge Homestay Lodge Penjuru North Coast Lodge KAKIKO Group Sungei Kadut Tendah Dorm Westlite Woodlands 85 Kallang Dorm Tuas View Dorm Project Glory Construction Site @ 6 Battery Road NUH Renovation Sites, Kenyon / UBS Site Project PPT Lodge 1A 36 Woodlands Industrial Park E1 Tech Park Crescent Dorm Kranji Dorm (17 Kranji Way) Citiwall (Kaki Bukit Crescent) Tech Park Crescent Dorm

Cruise ships could be used to house workers who have recovered

The SuperStar Aquarius is one of the cruise ships being considered as alternative lodging for foreign work permit holders who recover from Covid-19 in Singapore. Facebook/Star Cruises

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the Government is now considering temporarily housing foreign workers who have recovered from Covid-19 on two mid-sized cruise ships.

“This is to further manage Covid-19 transmissions and to allow health measures to be implemented more effectively in existing dormitories by reducing the number of workers there,” STB said.

The two ships – SuperStar Gemini and SuperStar Aquarius – may be activated for assessment at a later date, it added.

According to STB, these ships can accommodate up to 2,000 workers, but will only be used if the need arises. Workers who are transferred to these ships must maintain safe distancing at all times, and will be allowed scheduled outdoor time on board and provided with SIM cards and broadband WiFi, it said.

What is being done at dorms

Earlier this week, the Inter-agency Taskforce for Covid-19 said it was paying close attention to the rise in cases at foreign worker dorms.

It also introduced a range of measures to reduce the number of workers living in these dorms and to provide medical support at all dorms.

Action taken so far includes medical posts set up at eight gazetted dormitories and plans for medical touchpoints at all 43 dormitories.

Support teams known as Forward Assurance Support Teams (FAST) have also been deployed to all dormitory sites to help stabilise and normalise living conditions, the taskforce said.

Additionally, stricter safe distancing rules have been implemented at dorms. Workers who are not in essential services are not allowed to work during the circuit-breaker, while inter-mixing of workers between blocks and even floors have also been banned.

The Government has also transferred around 7,000 workers who work in essential services and are in good health to alternate living areas. Singapore Armed Forces camps, floating hotels, sports halls, and vacant HDB blocks are now being used to house these workers.

Read also: