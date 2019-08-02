65% of Malaysian men unaware that verbal consent has to be given before sex: Survey

About 13 per cent of 1,007 respondents said consent could be identified through body language – such as touching, eye contact, or kissing. Pixabay

A recent survey has found that a “disappointing” number of Malaysian men are unaware that they have to obtain verbal consent – or an explicit “yes” – from a female partner before having sex.

The survey was conducted by Kuala Lumpur-based behavioral and social science research firm Centre for Governance and Political Studies (Cent-GPS) with 2,014 male respondents aged between 18 to 30 years old.

The respondents were split equally into two groups, with the first group asked questions about consent, healthy relationships and the use of protection, while the second group was asked questions related to sex education.

Most don’t know what constitutes consent

The results of the survey, released through a report on Thursday (August 1), revealed that out of 1,007 respondents, only 35 per cent correctly identified that consent to sex is when both parties verbally say “yes” to the act.

Read also: You can now get a ‘consent condom’ that requires four hands to be opened

About 13 per cent of respondents said consent could be identified through body language – such as touching, eye contact, or kissing – while another 4 per cent was of the view that consent was given as long as there was already some form of romantic attachment with their female partners.

About 4 per cent of respondents also felt consent was given if the female partner did not object to having sex.

Cent-GPS

The results were disappointing, Cent-GPS noted, as the study’s respondents were chosen to be representative of “the urban class crowd of the Klang Valley”. The study had taken into account the tertiary education of respondents, as well as restricted the net of respondents to within 100 km from the Klang Valley area.

These representatives were supposedly “meant to be most and best informed about sex education, consent, healthy relationships and protection”, Cent-GPS said.

“A female partner not saying no is completely different from a female partner saying yes to sex,” Cent-GPS said.

It added that it feared such misconceptions could “possibly be the same, or worse in other areas of Malaysia”.

Learning about protection from the media

Over half (53 per cent) of respondents in one group said they learned how to use protection through the media.

Cent-GPS

More specifically, the majority of respondents said they learnt it through “porn,” and “online articles and videos”, which 23.9 per cent and 36.2 per cent of respondents chose respectively.

Cent-GPS

Parents should teach child sex education

And when it came to broaching the topic with children, also half of the respondents in the group surveyed on sex eduation were supportive of parents teaching their children about the birds and bees.

When respondents were asked if they preferred sex education to be taught by schools or parents, almost half (48 per cent) said that parents should be the ones to teach their children about sex. About 30 per cent said schools should teach sex education, and another 14 per cent said it was a shared responsibility.

Cent-GPS

About one-third (32 per cent) of respondents also said that sex education promotes unnecessary sexual activity, pointing to a higher need for an effective and more in-depth sex education in Malaysia, Cent-GPS said.

Currently, a version of basic sex education is taught in Malaysian schools.

However, there are still many who are opposed to the implementation of such subjects in school, including teachers, administrators, parents and religious groups, the centre added.

Read also: