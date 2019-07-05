69% of Singaporeans want babies early in marriage – but an equal number are ‘mistakenly overconfident’ about fertility treatments

Although Singaporean couples are marrying between the ages of 28 and 30 years old, most couples who seek medical help for fertility health issues are aged 35 years and above Pixabay

Many Singaporeans want to have a child after they get married, but those who face fertility troubles may be seeking help too late, a study has found.

The survey of 1,000 Singaporeans by voluntary welfare organisation I Love Children (ILC) found that 69 per cent of respondents want to have a child within three years of getting married.

This proportion was even higher among the 200 respondents who were newly-weds, with 77 per cent wanting children in the first three years of marriage.

However, the survey also found that more than half (58 per cent) of respondents have not heard of fertility health checks.

In a press release on Thursday (July 4), ILC said that although Singaporean couples are marrying between the ages of 28 and 30 years old, doctors have noticed that most couples who seek medical help for fertility health issues are aged 35 years and above.

Seeking fertility help too late “has a direct impact on the success of natural conception and fertility treatments”, ILC said.

Meanwhile, another 69 per cent of respondents were found to be “mistakenly overconfident” about treatment success with modern technology such as assisted reproduction technologies (ART). According to ILC, the actual success rate of live births from ART is less than 50 per cent and decreases with age.

Difficulties conceiving

It appears that successful pregnancies also do not come so easily to many Singaporeans. About 58 per cent of respondents said they know of people who face difficulties trying to have their first or second child.

And out of 400 married respondents with no children or with one child, 304 said they were trying to get pregnant, with 40 per cent not happy with the progress of their efforts, and experiencing difficulties conceiving.

Price of fertility checks affects willingness to get checked

According to ILC, fertility health check packages are currently priced between S$450 (US$331) and S$1,200 at private hospitals and clinics, but 58 per cent of respondents said they were willing to pay only up to S$299.

Just 40 per cent of respondents said that they would consider going for a fertility health check, but the number rose to 70 per cent if given a 50 per cent subsidy.

However, 84 per cent of respondents said they would consider going for a fertility health check if the tests were free of charge.

Poor social awareness

The lack of awareness about fertility health comes from it being topic that is not commonly discussed, ILC said, adding that people could start by making the subject a “socially acceptable topic of conversation”.

ILC recommended that universities include fertility health as part of their supplementary talks and seminars to drive awareness amongs young Singaporeans, while private hospitals and clinics should provide better access to fertility health checks and treatment.

To encourage couples to get checked sooner rather than later, the group is partnering with Thomson Fertility Centre to provide selected couples with fertility health check-ups worth S$400. Couples who are interested may apply on the ILC website here.

Each fertility health check will consist of two to three trips to the clinic. The wife will have to go through an ultrasound scan and a hormone blood test, while the husband will go through a semen analysis.

Once the tests are completed, the results will be reviewed in a consultation session with a doctor.

Read also: